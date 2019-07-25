Race: Orem City Council
Email: sam@sam4orem.com
Website: http://sam4orem.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/sam4orem
Age: 35
Occupation: Dell EMC Operations Lead
Education: BYU - BS Information Systems, Master of Information Systems Management
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
UTOPIA – Over the last few years, I have spent over 1,000 hours working on solutions for UTOPIA. Ultimately, the Council opted not to act on the proposals brought forward, but UTOPIA has still had a dramatic turnaround. The network is now positioned to expand and thrive without adding any city debt, taxes, or fees. The second half of Orem’s network will be completed within 3-4 years, which is impressive since the first half took 15 years!
Planning – The city’s master planning and neighborhood planning efforts already under way will be critical tools for developing a clear vision for Orem’s next 20-30 years and beyond. I am proud of the way our city planners have drawn residents, business owners, and other stakeholders into our planning meetings, open houses, and visioning exercises. It’s one of the reasons we see such intense ownership of our neighborhoods, and we’re empowering residents to help lead the way.
Fiscal Sustainability – For many years, Orem has benefitted from being Utah County’s retail hub. Strong sales tax revenue has helped us maintain unusually low property tax rates. When facing a recession like 2008, though, we are heavily exposed to budget shortfalls. We had to scale back on several essential services, including our police department. To help Orem PD better meet the demands of today’s call volume, I proposed a modest $1/month property tax increase to hire 4 more officers. This will make us more resilient to economic downturns. Essential city services will be more sustainable, even as rapid retail growth in other areas of the County competes for Orem’s sales tax revenue.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I believe my approach to serving on the City Council has provided a needed boost to public engagement in Orem. Our staff has made tremendous strides forward inviting the public into our planning and decision-making process. We need Council members who are willing to embrace that mindset—to engage in ways that get us outside our comfort zone and open to scrutiny. It helps us consider each perspective more carefully and leads to robust, sound decisions.
As the youngest member of the Council, I have provided a valuable point of view for a community with a median age of just 26. Having representatives from multiple generations helps keep us mindful of opportunities and challenges our residents face at each stage of life.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
During my 3.5 years in office, I have made a point to participate in events in every Orem neighborhood, develop relationships with staff members from every department, and heavily engage with each of the committees to which I’ve been assigned. In the years leading up to my first election, I attended Council meetings regularly and interviewed each department director to better understand the problems they were working to solve.
Professionally, I have had the privilege of working with some of the biggest names in technology (Apple, Google, Oracle, Dell EMC), working on complex financial modeling projects. That skillset and experience helped tremendously as we worked through our options for addressing UTOPIA, for example. I earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Information Systems Management from BYU’s Marriott School of Business, and I have a passion for turning data into actionable decision-making tools.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Orem City Council, 2016-present
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I am not very good at being a vanilla candidate. I rock boats. I ruffle feathers. A more cunning politician would be more prone to using vague, universally appealing language that avoids taking any substantive position at all. That is just not me. I am direct and transparent. I do not dance around the issues. I attack them head on.
In some cases—particularly when we disagree on an issue—that can be off-putting. While that is not my intent, and it is something I want to work on improving, I understand that some might feel I am too focused on the issues rather than people. My mindset has always been that each of the issues we discuss is about people. And in many cases, those issues not only affect people today, but will affect several generations to come.
I share this with you because I may sometimes need one of you to remind me of it. I do not consider myself a “finished product.” While I am proud of what I have accomplished in my professional and civic life, I know I have room for improvement, and I always will.
My hope, though, is that whatever I lack in eloquence or diplomacy is overpowered by a relentless commitment to be open and transparent with each of you. If elected to represent you for four more years, I will continue to make that a top priority. Thank you for the opportunity to serve and represent you. I look forward to your calls, texts, emails, and Facebook messages as we work together to build a better Orem!