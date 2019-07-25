Race: Provo Municipal Council - District 3
Email: ellsworth4provo@gmail.com
Website: http://provo2020.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/ellsworth4provo
Occupation: Business Owner
Education: MBA at BYU, Planning at USU
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Business retention and growth is critical in Provo. We've seen businesses flock to Lehi, Orem, and Spanish Fork and its time we change our regulations to permit more commerce in Provo. Of specific interest in District 3 is my plan for East Bay and the Towne Centre Mall. Working with Provo's Economic Development department I will advocate implementing the plan being developed right now for revitalization. I will support new and diverse housing stock near the mall, and encourage developers to use the federal tax incentives available in this area. Additionally, I'll work for greater east/west connectivity and a neighborhood grocer in East Bay.
Quality growth and housing solutions are a top priority as the population in Utah Valley is doubling over the next 20 years. I'll partner with the mayor, councilmembers, the school board, and Community Development to update Provo's general plan and anticipate population and land use changes. I'll be an advocate for smart growth and quality housing stock, and make sure developers pay their fair share. I'll work to hold absentee landlords accountable so that our neighborhoods are strong.
Safe streets are essential to our quality of life. I want commuters, children, bicyclists, and transit users to feel safe and to be safe in Provo. I'll support the engineering and law enforcement teams in advancing innovative solutions for speed enforcement and parking. Speed bumps, road widths, protected bike lanes, and safe routes to school will be solutions I'll look to implement. I'm committed to the future of Provo and have the experience to act.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
My depth of experience makes me a uniquely qualified candidate. As a professional, I have advised cities, counties, and the state on economics, finance, infrastructure, and land use. I serve Provo on the Planning Commission, and as a former member of the West Side Planning Advisory Group. I understand how growth has impacted our neighborhoods and how growth will continue to impact our quality of life. My experience gives me a deep understanding of infrastructure, traffic, parking, and development issues - these are problems I've helped other communities solve. I have the skills that will serve you as an effective leader who promotes efficient city management. With a Masters of Business Administration, I will be ready to proactively guide city budgets and negotiate with developers so that your interests are represented. In 2015 I won the State of Utah's Community Cornerstone Award for the data and solutions I brought to transportation planning in southern Utah. My experience proves that I'm prepared and proactive. I'm ready to listen and to lead.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have an MBA from BYU, and a degree in planning from Utah State University. I have worked for civil engineering firms solving infrastructure and land use problems across the state, and I've worked for the State of Utah in the Division of Housing and Community Development. My education and professional experience lend itself to solving community issues. I'm prepared to partner with other cities, the county, state agencies, and the League of Cities and Towns to advance Provo's priorities.
I currently serve our community and Utah on:
-Provo City Planning Commission
-Governor's Rural Partnership Board
-Utah GOP State Central Committee
-Utah County Planning Commission
All my experience will be put to work for the citizens of Provo so that they can enjoy a high quality of life.
What previous elected positions have you held?
GOP State Central Committee
GOP State Delegate
Appointed to:
-Provo City Planning Commission
-Governor's Rural Partnership Board
-Utah GOP State Central Committee
-Utah County Planning Commission
-West Side Planning Advisory Group
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
Your voice matters! My experience proves that I am prepared and proactive and will advocate for your family and your neighborhood. You can count on me to be transparent and efficient.