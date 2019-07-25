Race: Orem City Council
Email: Spencer@VoteRands.com
Website: http://voterands.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/VoteRands
Age: 33
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Education: Bachelor's Degree in Marketing - University of Utah
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Communication – We need better communication with our elected officials. We need elected officials that are willing to take the time to listen and look into the issues and concerns of the residents. If elected to city council, I will take the time to listen to the residents and understand their concerns.
Traffic – Traffic congestion in Orem is continually getting worse. I will make sure that our city is working to manage and mitigate this problem through efficient traffic lights, and properly marked roads. More importantly, I will seek to manage growth in a way that does not add traffic to roads that do not have the capacity.
Police – Our police department is continually becoming overburdened with more and more calls. We need to hire additional police officers to support Orem families’ growing needs. I will support the police by making them a higher priority in our city’s budget.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
As the father of a young family in Orem, I understand the needs many of our families have. I want to help ensure that Orem will continue to be “Family City USA” not just for my family, but for generations to come.
I will bring a fresh new perspective to Orem City council and a true desire to get things done. I will be easy to contact and ready to listen to the resident’s questions and concerns. If I don’t have the answers, I will find the person who does.
I am a listener and a problem solver. The two go together; you can’t solve problems here in Orem if you are not listening to residents. I always strive to listen first so that I understand the problem before I offer realistic solutions and alternatives.
I am committed to conservative fiscal policies. I believe in spending within current city budgets and prioritizing our most critical services, like police and fire.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Prior to moving to Orem, I built, owned, and operated Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza restaurants in the Las Vegas metropolitan area. I worked with the City of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, and Clark County.
I worked hand in hand with city councils, building departments, and public works to get multiple restaurants built. I learned first-hand how cities can either help businesses come and thrive or how they can make things very difficult and drive them away.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Utah County Delegate
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
My name is Spencer Rands and I am seeking your vote for Orem City Council. I choose to raise my family here because it is a wonderful place to raise a family. I want to make sure that Orem moves forward with a “Family First” mentality. All decisions should be considered with a concern for how it will affect Orem’s families.
I don’t shy away from crucial conversations, where stakes are high, opinions vary, and emotions run strong. Whether the conversation is with UVU, a developer, or another city councilor, I will always advocate for Orem’s families.
Lastly, I own and operate a business based here in Orem. It is a firearms training company that teaches firearms safety, self-defense, and suicide prevention throughout Utah and other western states. We strongly support the 2nd Amendment and the constitution.