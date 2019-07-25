Race: Lehi City Council
Email: steven.w.werner@gmail.com
Website: http://stevewerner4lehi.com
Age: 40
Occupation: Software Engineer
Education: School of Hard Knocks
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Lehi's biggest problem by far is inorganic over-development. Local officials seem to think it's impossible to bring in too many out-of-state corporations or build too much high-density ("affordable") housing. Our growth problem, which it seems everyone is aware of, is largely being promoted and driven by certain actors, and the city council is a big one. If I win, I will by default vote against re-zoning for all high-density builds. These should only be built under unusual and very well explicated reasons. The same goes for incentivizing out-of-state corporations to set up shop here. We've had more than enough growth lately. Time to slow down.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
A dogged and relentless commitment to the truth, and the spine to tell it, regardless of who is offended by it.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Life experience. I moved back to Utah from Seattle last year. Over the course of 10 years in Seattle, I watched a very nice, beautiful city, become ugly and unlivable. Skyrocketing housing prices, skyrocketing crime rates, and unbearable congestion. Now it's happening here.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I play the banjo.