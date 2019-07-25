Race: Lehi City Council
Email: tahneehamiltonforlehi@gmail.com
Facebook: tahneehamiltonforlehi
Occupation: Attorney
Education: J.D.
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Growth and development is the biggest issue and, necessarily, includes infrastructure, air quality, public safety, and community areas. Development is what has helped make Lehi great, but it should be properly planned with infrastructure and common areas. I think Lehi is an attractive area for businesses (due to its close proximity to Salt Lake City and Provo); however, we also want to promote growth for small business owners. The City needs to be a moderator between individuals and businesses, and I hope to be able to do that by thinking outside the box on certain issues, i.e., road development and expansion, historical districts, and transit-oriented development.
Infrastructure should not be an afterthought in the development process. It needs to be at the forefront of development planning and approval.
Along with infrastructure is air quality. I would like to look into additional ways to improve air quality with residents, businesses, and the State entities. I know there are a lot of moving pieces, but maybe we can examine additional ways the City can improve air quality.
Public safety is important, particularly in a growing city. The new fire station in Traverse Mountain and the new police station are needed amenities, but we also need to look at creative ways to attract and to maintain those who serve in these capacities. I have already began discussions with the newly-created Riverton and Herriman police stations to find new ways to keep salaries and benefits competitive.
Last, community areas are extremely important to a family-oriented city like Lehi. I want to unite the citizens of Lehi to: (a) Revitalize Main Street with additional parking/parking structure; (b) Re-purpose a portion of Lehi City land near the Legacy Center to make a community/gathering area for farmer's/street markets, concerts, picnic area near the Legacy Center, etc.; (c) Add additional city-sponsored events throughout the year, including a 10k or half-marathon, weekly farmer's/street markets, etc. I have already begun exploring public/private partnerships and community involvement as alternatives to tax increases or bonds.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I am an attorney, as well as a mother to four children. My husband and I own a small business in Lehi. I have personally dealt with the residential issues and commercial frustrations from living, working, and owning a business in Lehi. I think this puts me in the unique position to understand the residential v. commercial tightrope.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have been a practicing attorney for 11 years, focusing on commercial and real estate litigation and family law. I understand how the read and interpret the laws, while also understanding the role of government. Additionally, I have served as a board member on an HOA Board.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I am dedicated, hard-working, and think “outside the box.” While I think our Planning Department and past City Council members have done a good job of making Lehi a desirable area for businesses, families, and individuals, I think that new ideas and fresh perspectives will help the City continue to plan better. I will push for positive change in Lehi, and I need your vote to do it!