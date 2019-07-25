Race: Orem City Council
Email: peterson4orem@gmail.com
Website: http://petersonfororem.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/PetersonForOrem
Age: 65
Occupation: Retired Sr. Vice President Portfolio Manager at Morgan Stanley
Education: Brigham Young University, Business Management, Finance Emphasis.
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
How we handle growth is the biggest issue facing Orem. Many Orem families, including my own, have been affected by the numerous high density apartment complexes, increased traffic congestion, school closure, friends moving and great businesses leaving Orem.
I believe Orem is still a fantastic place to raise a family and operate a business but to keep it that way we need to act by:
- Reestablishing our city’s identity as ‘Family City USA.’
- Encouraging more citizens input and involvement in city government.
- Taking another look at our cities master plan with the goal of staying family and business friendly.
- Keeping fees and taxes low.
- Developing a plan to protect, improve and beautify our neighborhoods.
- Lowering the cost of city sponsored youth sports and other activities.
- Working as your city councilman I will reach out and keep an open dialog with Orem business.
Last, we need to work together to find solutions that will preserve our quality of life and the reason we call Orem home.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have a vision and a plan to keep Orem family friendly coupled with a deep love and connection with Orem. I grew up swimming at the Scera Pool and then working at the Scera Theater scraping gum off the floor and under the seats. While it wasn't my favorite job, it did teach me the value of taking pride in our beautiful city. I met my wife Sherry at Orem High and we raised our children here in Orem. We are all in this together, working as a family on this campaign to preserve the values Orem was established on.
Also, I have recently retired, this change is giving me the time and energy to serve you.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I have been in the financial services industry as a wealth advisor for over 40 years. My experience also includes service on numerous company and nonprofit boards, 6 years service on the Alpine School Board and volunteer for youth sports programs.
- Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor, Morgan Stanley, August 2000 – 2019, Provo.
- Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch, October 1978 – August 2000, Provo.
- Bachelors, Business Management, Finance Emphasis, Brigham Young University, 1972 – 1978.
- Member of the Orem High and BYU Men's Basketball Team.
- Orem High Distinguished Alumni Award 2015.
- Member of the President's. Leadership Council at Brigham Young University.
- Orem High School Boys' Tennis Coach (2007-2010).
- Past President and member of BYU Cougar Club, Utah County Chapter.
- Past member of the Board of Trustees, Angel Partners.
- Past member of the Board of Trustees, ScenicView Academy.
- Past member of Board of Trustees for Utah State High School Activities Association.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Past member of the Alpine School District Board of Education 2007-2012
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I am running to work hard for you! I want to preserve our quality of life, beautify and strengthen our neighborhoods, listen and address your concerns. Orem is a fantastic place to raise a family and I believe that working together we can keep it that way.