Race: Mapleton City Council
Email: electtheringarrett@gmail.com
Website: theringarrett.com
Facebook: @electtheringarrett
Age: 43
Occupation: Manufacturing Engineer
Education: BA Manufacturing Engineering (BYU)
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Preservation of open space, zone changes, commercial development, tight budget...
What sets you apart from other candidates?
My down-to-earth "regular Joe citizen" approach. I've served on the Planning Commission for 4 years and in many other volunteer capacities around the city that have brought me skills and understanding how to and how not to run a city.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
My experience, my ability to see both sides of the story and the fact that I am not a developer nor do I have ties to any developer.
What previous elected positions have you held?
None
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
You won't find another candidate that dedicates more to the community. Between the planning commission, CERT, volunteer fire/EMS and youth programs he volunteers over 300 hours per month.