Race: Orem City Council
Email: TommyWilliams@USA.com
Website: http://tommywilliams4u.tripod.com
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
With your help I plan on working on the following issues:
*High Density Apartments
*Traffic Congestion
*Control Spending
*Giving You a Voice
*Help us get back to “Family City”
*And Other Concerns of Orem Residents have
I’m not going to lie and say I have all the answerers.
If you elect me to Orem city council.
I plan on working with people in Orem to find the answers
My job is to do the best to represent the people Orem.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
For the majority of my life, I have lived in Orem. I grew up in the schools of Orem, graduated from Mountain View High School, and attended UVU. I have always loved living here, and I want the best for my home city.
I don’t take money from Businesses, or Groups. So I don’t “Payback” favors to people for getting elected
There are a lot really good candidates running this year. Tommy Williams, Terry D. Peterson, David G. Przybbyla, Spencer Rands, David Halliday, Martin Wright
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
I will be looking to the people of Orem for guidance on what to do. I’ll be working for you
What previous elected positions have you held?
I am Not a politician
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
Orem has always had a place in my heart. We have amazing education systems, neighborhoods, recreational activities, and most importantly, people!
Natural growth of the city is what we want, not unchecked growth made possible by the construction of multiple apartment buildings and other means of creating resident density. It pains me to see that all we have become is just another huge apartment complex. Developers are wanting to increase the building of apartments for profit, not caring about Orem Citizen opinions. Orem, once known as “Family City,” could be referred to now as a “Miniature New York.”
Orem Citizens should have a say in what happens to our city. I will continue to work on making your declarations heard, and our potential visions for the future of Orem an achievability. Am I a politician out for themselves? No. We need someone who cares for Orem on the City Council.