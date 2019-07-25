Race: Provo Municipal Council - District 4
Email: Travis4Provo@gmail.com
Website: http://TravisHoban.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/Travis4Provo
Age: 40
Occupation: Chief Technology Officer
Education: BYU for BA and University of Utah for MA
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
SMART GROWTH
Provo continues to grow. People born and raised here, want to move back. We need to strike the right balance between accommodating growth and preserving our heritage; especially on Provo’s west side.
SENSIBLE SPENDING
I’m a fiscal conservative. Like your family, we manage a budget at home, live within our means, and plan for the future. That’s what government needs to do. Provo has done a good job of maintaining an excellent bond rating, and that is crucial to our success.
STRENGTHEN OUR NEIGHBORHOODS
We need to strengthen our neighborhoods. When neighborhoods are strong, our schools thrive, businesses grow, and we become closer as a community. I will work hard to ensure our neighborhoods are clean and safe places to live. I want all of our westside neighborhoods to have access to parks, trails, and yes, even a grocery store!
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I have the right personality to work with a variety of different groups and people. I will work with the administration, council members, and other stakeholders to ensure we make the right decisions for Provo and our neighborhoods.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
In my day job, I am tasked with gathering information from multiple sources, making objective decisions, and finding ways to successfully implement the best ideas. I will bring that same skillset to the City Council.
What previous elected positions have you held?
Provo Precinct 31 Precinct Chair, State and County Delegate. One of five in the state appointed to the Utah GOP Caucus Task Force.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
My wife, Vicki, and I chose to raise our family on the westside of Provo because we love this community, and this is where she was raised. Vicki graduated from Provo High and UVU. She is active in the community as a dance and fitness instructor, and as head cheer coach at Provo High. Go Bulldogs!