Race: Highland City Council
Email: troydyches@gmail.com
Website: http://troydyches.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/Troy-Dyches-Highland-City-Council-330025731274867/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/troydyches
Age: 44
Occupation: Self-Employed
Education: UVU Bachelors Degree - Business Administration - emphasis in Finance
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
The two issues that seem to be of most concern are the Open-Space issue and the projections for the 2022 budget that has the city running at a deficit.
I think the most important thing you can do is gather as much information as you can about any potential solution. The obvious resources that you would want to consult would be talking with the citizens and gaging their different positions and then understanding the short- and long-term objectives of Highland City planning.
This requires time and effort not in just getting the information, but it requires you to dig until you find all the nuances of each situation. Until you have all the nuances, you won’t have enough information to make the best possible decision. Once you feel like you've uncovered adequate information you and the other councilman try and make the best possible decision as you keep all parties interests in mind. It won’t always make everyone happy, but more often than not, I think this is the best approach.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Professionally, I’ve been mostly an entrepreneur for the past 20 years. I’ve owned a handful of different businesses. I’ve had my fair share of successful ventures, but also my fair share of ones that didn’t work out. I’ve learned a lot over the past 20 years working in the business world. Some of that experience has taught me how to negotiate and work with others. I feel comfortable in my ability to work well, not only with the residents of Highland but also with city officials.
Having worked in the accounting world for several years and as a business owner. I believe I have become familiar enough with understanding financial reports and projections that will give me the experience necessary to succeed in a City Council position.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
For several years I operated a bookkeeping and accounting business. I have spent countless hours creating Profit & Loss Statements, Balance Sheets, and managerial reports for my company’s and other companies. I credit those few years with totally transforming the way I look at business. That experience will translate perfectly for the requirements needed to manage the cities finances moving forward. I have great confidence in my ability to meet this requirement.
What previous elected positions have you held?
I have never run for public office. I never had much interest until now. I've always been interested in politics but running for office wasn't something I aspired to. But recently that changed and now I'm honestly interested to see how my business experience, my personality, and character lends itself to the public sector. I think my skill set will help me transition nicely.
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I was born and raised in Sanpete County, Utah, a small town named Chester. I attended and graduated from Snow College and Utah Valley University. I received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance.
I have lived in Utah County for the last 22 years. My kids and I moved to Highland in April 2018 and have really enjoyed our time here. I stay fairly active. I enjoy playing softball and basketball. My kids and I love riding our bikes on the Murdock Trail.
Lastly, I’m confident if elected that my open-mindedness, knack for finances, and ability to work well with others will provide Highland a Councilman that is committed to maintaining and improving the quality of life that we’ve come to enjoy in Highland, Utah.