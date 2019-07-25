Race: Santaquin City Council
Email: wmwmorgan@gmail.com
Age: 57
Occupation: Licensed Clinical Social Worker (Counselor and Therapist) and Attorney
Education: Bachelors from BYU in International Relations, MSW from U of U, JD from Willamette College of Law
What are the biggest issues facing your city and how do you plan to address them?
Remaining Kind to each other as we continue to grow is a big issue. I think we address this by making sure to consider the individual citizens--actively listening to them, by making sure that the code is updated where necessary reduce the power of a few to take advantage or others, and by showing an example of kindness and caring as citizens, leader, and as city employees. For example, this can be done by making sure that proper notice is provided and people are encouraged to voice their opinions and take part in the process of guided growth. I believe that we need to be careful not to push too hard to grow but to let it happen naturally and with guidance. We must always remember that kindness and caring will pay many more dividends then a safe full of tax revenues.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
I don't believe that I am much different from the other candidates. All seem to want to preserve our safe community with its rural feel. We do have some different approaches to this goal though. Some seem to want to encourage growth more. If we push to grow and bring in business then we won't be small. I see that growth will happen and I believe that we welcome people as they join the community. However, I do not believe that we pay incentives to businesses to come and compete with our citizens who have businesses and are already part of the community.
What relevant experience do you have for this position?
Most importantly I believe I am a caring neighbor who wants to preserve and grow the good. I have lived in many cities (both very large and small) and served on planning and other commissions and government committees and see what happens when a community does not guide growth by proactively reviewing its code, prioritizes taxes over people etc.
I am a husband, father, grandpa, attorney, LCSW (Counselor), and scoutmaster. I have worked as support in congress and watched and been part of the legislative process. I speak quite a bit of Spanish and I speak German (though I've noted that the German language skill doesn't help much around these parts)
What previous elected positions have you held?
I have never held an elected office
Is there anything else you want our readers to know about you?
I am willing to serve and will do so to my capacity should the people of this great community want me to do so. (I'm 57 so I hereby commit to term limits).