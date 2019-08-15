Head coach: Aaron Behm
2018 record: 3-1 in 6A Region 4,
11-3 overall
Playoffs: Lost to Lone Peak, 34-29, in 6A championship
Players to Watch: Devin Downing (Sr. WR), Kade Wakefield (Sr. TE/LB), Kaleb Ostler (Sr. OL/DL), Aiden Stephenson (Sr. OL), Tanner Holden (Sr. WR/DB), Peyton Wilson (Sr. WR/DB)
Outlook: In most ways of looking at it, 2018 was a spectacular success for the Cavemen as they tied for the region title and went to the 6A title game. Getting second place, however, means there is another level left to attain.
“Having a great year last year but with a rough ending, if you use that the right way it can be the best thing going forward,” head coach Aaron Behm said. “That’s the way we end to use it. It was a learning experience and now we want to keep progressing.”
A number of the athletes who lead the way during that run have graduated, meaning other guys — leaders like wide receiver Devin Downing and linebacker/tight end Kade Wakefield — now have to set the tone.
“I tell our senior class that if we four leaders, we are in trouble,” Behm said. “We need all of them to step up and be leaders — and I think we have the guys who can do that.”
He knows the road is going to be challenging for American Fork, so he wants his players not worrying about things they can’t control and instead focusing on just getting a little better every day.
Value of the work: “When you have failure, you either don’t talk about it or you talk about it and use it to become better,” Behm said. “Guys have been talking about how close we were and remembering how we finished. That comes up a lot and I think that’s a good reminder for us. It pushes us to work to close that gap.”