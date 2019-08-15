Head coach: Nate Porter
2018 record: 2-3 in 2A North, 4-6 overall
Playoffs: Lost to South Sevier, 55-24, in 2A first round
Players to Watch: Fielding Morley (Sr. RB/DB), Jacob Negus (Sr. QB/DB), Jarius Searle (Sr. DE), Marcus Kemp (Jr. WR/DB)
Outlook: Even though the Eagles are moving up a classification (from Class 2A to 3A), this is a team that has some impressive pieces and is primed for great things this season.
“We have quite a bit of our offense returning this year,” head coach Nate Porter said. “Our quarterback has been here for three years, Fielding Morley put on 15 pounds of muscle and I have two kids who will be the fastest players when they step on the field. We know our offense can score when they step on the field.”
ALA had one of the best offenses in the state in 2018 but had a tough time slowing opponents down, so Porter said the big emphasis during the offseason was improving on the defensive side of the ball.
“The kids know that the 11 best tacklers are going out on the field,” he said. “I don’t care about who they are or what their ability is. If they can’t make a tackle, they aren’t going to play. That is our big theme.”