Head coach: Weston Zabriskie
2018 record: None (first year in 2019)
Playoffs: None
Players to Watch: Jaxson Hooley (Sr. QB), Kainoa Baker (Sr. WR), Zealan Acherman (Sr. OL/DL), Gage Olsen (Sr. OL/DL), Dean Price (Sr. OL/DL)
Outlook: The energy and excitement is clearly evident as this new high school embarks on its inaugural year of prep football.
“We have a lot of kids, almost 50 more than we were expecting to have come out,” head coach Weston Zabriskie said. “That’s been a little bit of a challenge as we’ve tried to find ways for everyone to get reps and get ways to play. We are starting traditions and how we are going to do things. The kids get a say in what kind of culture they put together.”
Most of the Aviator athletes were previously at Westlake but a solid number of seniors decided to take on the challenge of leading the first-year team.
“These seniors wanted to come and start a tradition,” Zabriskie said. “We feel like we have a good group of seniors who are going to lead, then a very big freshman and sophomore classes that are going to help set the ton for the program.”
He believes that a process focused on continual improvement will pay dividends as the season progresses.