Head coach: Ed Larson
2018 record: 3-2 in 5A Region 6, 5-6 overall
Playoffs: Lost to Jordan, 56-28, in 5A first round
Players to Watch: Carsen Manookin (Sr. RB), Jacob Vasquez (Sr. LB), McKay Wall (Sr. WR), Josiah Westover (Jr. TE/DE), Ryder Hatch (Sr. DL), Tyler Ehat (Sr. LB)
Outlook: After their brilliant run to the top of the 5A ranks two years ago, Lehi went through a rebuilding year in 2018 as it finished with a losing record. The Pioneers are determined that won’t happen again in 2019.
“I have a really good group of kids,” head coach Ed Larson said. “Just like every year, we are trying to figure out how to get the chemistry of this group together. I’ve had teams that had great talent but didn’t perform well because of the chemistry and vice versa. That’s the exciting thing as a coach is to try to create that chemistry so they come together and fight for each other.”
Larson believes that this group right now is right behind the top tier in Class 5A but is optimistic that it can continue to improve.
“We’re not quite there but I think we are above average,” Larson said. “I think that is realistically where we can be but if we can be healthy, then we can see what we can do with these guys.”
Lehi has some tough stretches during the season, so depth and consistency are going to be vital as the Pioneers look to weather the storms.