Head coach: Bart Brockbank
2018 record: 3-1 in 6A Region 4, 10-3 overall
Playoffs: Def. American Fork 34-29 in 6A title game
Players to Watch: Nate Richie (Sr. DB), Keegan Nita (Sr. LB), Jared Fotu (Sr. DE), Trajan Hansen (Sr. WR), Shawn Wood (Sr. WR),
Carson Smith (Sr. OL)
Outlook: Last year Lone Peak found its groove at the right time and rolled through the 6A playoffs to the championship game, where it outlasted American Fork to win the school’s second state football title.
Even with a lot of talent and experience returning, the challenge to repeat is a big one for the Knights.
“We’ve talked to the kids a lot about staying humble,” Brockbank said. “We’re starting at the bottom. It’s not one of those things where were defending champs and we come back and have the exact same mojo we had last year. We have to start on the bottom rung. Even if we have returners, we still have holes to fill.”
The Knights should be sound defensively. Defensive back Nate Richie (6-foot-3 200 Sr.) is one of the most versatile players in the state and one the most recruited as well. Linebackers Keegan Nita (6-0 225 Sr.) and Jared Fotu (6-1 225 Sr.) are returning starters who should have good senior years and John Henry Daley (6-4 205 Jr.) is an emerging defensive star.
Carson Smith (6-4 225 Sr.) will anchor the offensive line but Lone Peak will be looking to a new quarterback to fill Braden Siri’s shoes and new running backs to replace Masen Wake (1,163 yards, nine TD’s rushing) and Kobe Freeman.
Lone Peak’s route to a repeat is going to be bumpy since Region 4 is absolutely loaded.
“The key for this team is reaching a unity early,” Brockbank said. “We achieved that at the end of last season. We had a good spring and summer. The kids have been good at focusing on their own jobs and helping other guys do their jobs. It’s really been one of the most grueling summers we’ve ever had. The leadership that returned has been very vocal and leading by example. Our leadership is very unique. In December they were asking to get in the weight room and that attitude has permeated through the whole team.”
Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.