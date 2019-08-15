Head coach: Brad Burtenshaw
2018 record: 2-3 in 4A Region 10, 4-8 overall
Playoffs: Lost to Roy, 40-0, in 5A first round
Players to Watch: Tyler Nelson (Jr. QB), Kyson Hall (Jr. WR), Rueben Rose (RB/LB), Spencer Marchant (OL/DL), Grady Nelson (Sr. LB), Cameron Simons (Jr. DL)
Outlook: The objective for the Golden Eagles is to build around the pieces they have in place while new guys step up to fill any voids.
“We are trying to put together the best group we can at each position with some depth and experience,” head coach Brad Burtenshaw said. “Just like for everyone, that is the goal as we get to August.”
Maple Mountain has some athletes who have shown they can perform on the field but this is a group needs to improve in the trenches.
“We have to develop our offensive and defensive lines,” Burtenshaw said. “I think we have some good skill kids but I feel like that it will be important for the guys up front to come together. We have a solid group coming back but going into Week No. 1 you have to be able to put together protection and a run game. That’s the focus for us going in.”