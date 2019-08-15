Head coach: Tyler Anderson
2018 record: 2-3 in 4A Region 10, 5-6 overall
Playoffs: Lost to Stansbury 57-43 in 4A first round
Players to Watch: Duce Anderson (Sr. QB), Riley Horrocks (Sr. OL), Alex Stutz (Sr. OL), McKay Strauss (Jr. RB), Elwood Afalava (Sr. DE), Nesty Montfleury (Sr. DB), Liam Hone (Jr. LB).
Outlook: Tyler Anderson’s rebuilding project is on schedule.
The Bruins were 0-10 in his first season, then 3-8 in 2017 and 5-6 with a playoff berth in 2018. He’s increased the number of athletes in the program — his junior class has 35 players in it — and he’s feeling optimistic about the upcoming season.
“We have a lot of kids back from last year’s team that gave Stansbury a good run in the first round,” Anderson said. “We have eight returning starters on defense and six on offense and our junior class is pretty good. We feel like we’re going in the right direction since we got things started here.”
The offense starts with Anderson’s son, Duce. As a junior, Duce Anderson (6-foot-1 208) accounted for 25 touchdowns (nine rushing, 16 passing) in his second season as a starter.
“He’s got a lot of experience and he knows the offense,” Tyler Anderson said.
The Bruins will go with junior McKay Strauss (5-10 180 Jr.) at running back and David Hare (5-11 180 Sr.) anchors the receiving corps. Riley Horrocks (6-3 250 Sr.) and Alex Stutz (6-3 230 Sr.) lead an experienced offensive line.
Defensively, senior Elwood Afalava will be a force at end. Anderson expects a lot from linebacker Liam Hone (6-0 220 Jr.) and cornerback Nesty Montfluery (6-0 160 Sr.), both returning starters.
“Just because we had success last year doesn’t mean automatically we will this year,” Anderson said. “We have a lot of guys coming back but we still have to put in the work and prepare each week. I think the kids understand that because of the way they’ve worked this summer. We know we’re not going to get handed anything. You’re not going to get respect until you earn it. We’ve got a good senior group and a good group of younger guys pushing them.”
Realignment landed Mountain View in Class 4A Region 10 with a lot of unfamiliar opponents, including new school Cedar Valley.
Anderson said his team has been putting in the work to make 2019 a successful season.
“We need to prepare our bodies as much as we can so we’re not getting those injuries,” Anderson said. “Lifting and working with their teammates and their brothers, seeing them put in the work and to know they put in the same work this summer, that’s huge.”
