Orem TigersHead coach: Jeremy Hill
2018 record: 5-0 in 4A Region 10, 12-2 overall
Playoffs: Defeated Dixie, 60-13, in 4A championship
Players to Watch: Noah Sewell (Sr. LB/RB), Buju Tuisavura (Sr. DB/RB), Kingsley Suamataia (Jr. OL)
Outlook: Opponents might be hoping the Tigers will be down after they won back-to-back 4A titles — but that isn’t likely to be the case, especially on defense.
“We lost a couple of kids on the defensive side of the ball that we will definitely miss but for the most part the core of the defense is back,” head coach Jeremy Hill said. “We have young guys who rotated in last year who will step in and fill those shoes. We’ll look at the defense to keep us in games, especially early in the year.”
Even though the offense is without some tremendous performers from 2018, Hill is confident that it will hit its stride particularly if it can avoid getting key guys hurt.
“In a school of only about 1,000 kids, it’s always about staying healthy,” Hill said. “This group has to come in and realize that the successes of the older brothers are their successes. We’ve got to come in and get 1 percent better every day. We want to be playing our best football in November.”