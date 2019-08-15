Head coach: Derek Campbell
2018 record: 1-4 in 4A Region 10, 4-6 overall
Players to Watch: Jarrett Christensen (Sr. TE/DE), Cooper Ott (Sr. RB/LB), Jeff Durrant (Jr. OL/DL), Tyler Bott (Sr. LB/TE), Kaden Todd (SR. WR/LB), Tanner Moss (Jr. DB)
Outlook: As the Lions return to Class 5A, it’s likely they will be the underdogs in most of their games this year. But this Payson team is hungry to surprise people.
“We’re half-excited about it and half-worried about it but you play the game and that’s all you can do,” head coach Derek Campbell said. “We are excited for the season, excited to get better and improve our program.”
Payson has a number of holes to fill but Campbell believes this is a collection of athletes who have solid potential.
“I think for us right now we have to have a chip on our shoulder, have the attitude that we can play even being a small school in the football sense,” Campbell said.
“Having the right attitude and confidence will be big. We are going to work hard and push them to be their best.”