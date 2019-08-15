Head coach: Mark Wootton
2018 record: 1-3 in 6A Region 4, 8-5 overall
Playoffs: Lost to Lone Peak, 29-0, in 5A semifinals
Players to Watch: Matt Smith (Sr. S), Jaedyn Maldonado (Sr. DB/RB), Spencer Tauteoli (Jr. LB/RB), Wyatt Dawe (Jr. OL/DL), Philip Boban (Sr. OL/DL)
Outlook: The Vikings proved the value of being battle-tested in 2018 as they emerged from Region 4 and upset East in the first round of the 6A playoffs, eventually reaching the semifinals.
“The kids really came a long ways,” head coach Mark Wootton said. “They worked hard to get there, so it was nice to see. We look to take the kids we have here and develop them. It’s not easy but when you do that they have the chance to be competitive.”
There are many gaps that need to be filled for Pleasant Grove heading into 2019 but Wootton likes the direction his team is going.
“They put in the time and when you do that, you end up having pretty good team,” Wootton said. “I think the kids are going to play. This summer things have been pretty competitive. The kids have done what is required to be successful but now they need to go produce on the field.”
He believes that early success will make a big difference in helping the Vikings gel together as a group and fire on all cylinders heading into league play.