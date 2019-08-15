Head coach: Tony McGeary
2018 record: 3-2 in 5A Region 8, 4-6 overall
Playoffs: Lost to Viewmont, 17-14, in 5A first round
Players to Watch: Mason Cobb (Sr. LB/TE), Ryan Harward (WR/DB), Luke Haslem (Sr. QB), Dallin Havea (Jr. RB), James Tomasi (Sr. OL/DL), Sione Tuha (LB/WR)
Outlook: Is this the year things really fall into place for Bulldog football? Head coach Tony McGeary thinks it’s very possible.
“Of my six years here at Provo, we’ve got more of our positions filled than ever,” McGeary said. “We’re very balanced offensively and defensively. We were pretty young last year, so several of our players are returning starters. We have pretty good depth that we haven’t had in the past.”
This Provo squad is hungry to not only win in the regular season but are determined to have that carry over into the playoffs.
“These guys want to get past the first round,” McGeary said. “That’s kind of been our nemesis over the years. We really have the resolve to get that accomplished this year.”
He said the key for this Bulldog squad is to take the games as they come but to be ready for the challenges.