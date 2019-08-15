Head coach: Harry Schwenke
2018 record: 3-2 in 4A Region 10, 5-5 overall
Playoffs: Lost to Park City 28-24 in 5A first round
Players to Watch: John Nelson (Sr. OL), Derek Rolfe (Sr. OL), Derek Burton (Sr. OL), James Letoa (Jr. OL), Jarret Elmer (Jr. QB), Reid Johnson (Sr. WR), Jordan Ware (Sr. RB), Sam Hughes (Sr. LB), James Meuter (Sr. DL), Johnny Draper (Jr. DB).
Outlook: Salem Hills is trying to break out of a rut.
The Skyhawks are 22-22 over the past four seasons, including 5-5 last year. The process will be harder this year since Salem Hills has moved from 4A to 5A and will compete in Region 8.
The good news is that Coach Harry Schwenke, now in his third season, returns 15 starters including four on the offensive line. Seniors John Nelson, Derek Rolfe, Derek Burton and junior James Leota will anchor the offensive front. Jorgen Olsen, who combined for 1,700 passing and running along with 16 touchdowns, has moved on. The Skyhawks will lean on junior Jarret Elmer (5-11 175) at quarterback to carry a similar load, with receiver Reid Johnson (5-10 160), who had 20 catches last season, leading the receivers. Senior Jordan Ware, who averaged 5.6 yards on 35 carries last season, will try to take on some of the the load at running back.
Defensively, Burton and Nelson will likely go both ways and play defensive line. Leading tackler Sam Hughes (5-10 195 Sr.) is a three-year starter at linebacker and will get help from Jake Meuter (6-1 200 Sr.), who contributed six sacks last season. Junior Blayz Finai (5-11 245) will be a road block at defensive tackle and junior Johnny Draper will have a lot of responsibility in the defensive backfield.