Head coach: Jon Lehman
2018 record: 5-0 in 5A Region 8, 11-2 overall
Playoffs: Lost to Corner Canyon, 31-14, in 5A championship
Players to Watch: Ioholani Raass (Sr. DE), Adam Pond (Sr. OL), Dakota Dixon (Sr. OL), Dylan Samuels (Sr. WR), Malae Tanuvasa (Sr. DB)
Outlook: After back-to-back appearances in the 5A championship game, the road now gets tougher for the Falcons as they move to Class 6A and join the ultra-competitive Region 4 — but don’t expect that to change anything in the Skyridge program.
“Our focus has never really been on our opponents,” head coach Jon Lehman said. “It’s always been on our process. We realize in a new classification and in a new region that our depth will be really important. It’s all hands on deck and our guys know that that our third and fourth-string guys are going to be critical players for us this year.”
The Falcons sent a number of guys on to play football at the next level but Lehman likes how that opens the door for other guys to grow and excel.
“The No. 1 goal for all of us is to maximize our effectiveness in our role — and not everyone’s role is the same,” Lehman said. “A player may have a similar role on the field last year but have a much different role off the field.”
He believes the key for Skyridge is to develop its own personality for this season and then play to those strengths.