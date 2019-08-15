Head coach: Preston Parrish
2018 record: 4-1 in 4A Region 10, 7-4 overall
Playoffs: Lost to Dixie, 31-20, in 4A quarterfinals
Players to Watch: Jacob Moore (Sr. WR/LB), Kaden Holt (Sr. QB/DB), Corbin Harrison (SR. WR), Gabe Oldham (Sr. TE/DE), Bryndon Cabreros (Sr. DE/RB)
Outlook: With the graduation of a tremendous senior class, the Dons are going to be turning a new page when they step onto the field in 2019.
“We’ve had pretty good teams in the last two years and overall I feel really good about what we’ve done,” head coach Preston Parrish said. “You always want to go to that next level — but we lost basically 30 seniors and 21 of them started. We have guys who played varsity and have experience but weren’t starters.”
It will be vital for Spanish Fork to have leaders emerge who can rally the team and maintain the same high level of performance.
“That will dictate where we are as a team,” Parrish said. “The sooner that the players understand varsity speed and are ready to go, then we will be pretty competitive. If it takes awhile, then we will see how it goes.”
Parrish wants to see his players go out with confidence and know they can be a good team from the start.