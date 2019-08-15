Head coach: Willy Child
2018 record: 2-3 in 5A Region 8,
6-6 overall
Playoffs: Lost to Olympus 28-3 in
5A quarterfinals
Players to Watch: Ishmael Mavae (Sr. OL), Tanu Ahhing (Sr. OL), Nate Conrad (Sr. OL), Nick Thorpe (Sr. OL), Payton Murphy (Sr. QB), Austin Mortensen (Sr. WR), Trae Hillstead (Sr. WR).
Outlook: With Willy Child at the helm in Springville, the Red Devils don’t change a lot.
Child emphasizes ball control and defense, and that usually puts Springville in the thick of the playoff race.
“It’s been a great summer,” Child said. “We worked hard and had a great team camp down in Cedar City. We have guys with experience on both offense and defense, so we’ve got a good chance to be successful.”
Four offensive linemen – seniors Ishmael Mavae, Tanu Ahhing, Nate Conrad and Nick Thorpe — will anchor the line and plow the road for the running game.
Child is excited to see what senior quarterback Payton Murphy, who threw for 17 touchdowns as a junior, can add to his game.
“He’s a returner, a winner and a competitor,” Child said.
Murphy will have a pair of creative senior receivers to throw to in Austin Mortensen and Trae Hillstead.
Defensively, Child said he loves his defensive backfield and will count on a pair of stout defensive ends — Sione and Kevin Kolomalu — to lock down the opposing offenses.
“For us it always starts with running the ball and stopping the run,” Child said. “I know everybody says that, but to be successful we need to control the clock, run the ball efficiently and play good defense.”
Springville will compete in Class 5A Region 8.
“Our guys work hard because of the tradition,” Child said. “The guys who came before were successful. The guys see that and that’s where our success comes from. We’re not a team that goes out and scores 60 points in a game. We have to grind it out and be physical. That starts in the weight room and goes along with our tradition and culture.”
