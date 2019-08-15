Head coach: Daniel Tervort
2018 record: 1-4 in 5A Region 8, 6-4 overall
Players to Watch: Rory Ziegra (Sr. RB), Kyle Roundy (Sr. OL), Brock Parker (Sr. OL), Elijah Kratzer (Sr. LB), Dennis Sa’u (Jr. DL), T.J. Sa’u (So. DL), Mosese Livalu (So. DL).
Outlook: Timpanogos has been able to put preseason wins on the scoreboard under Tevort but have struggled to get victories in league play: The Timberwolves have posted a 4-19 record against region foes the past four seasons.
Timpanogos has to run a pretty stiff gauntlet in Region 7, which includes last year’s Class 4A champion Orem as well as perennial power Timpview.
“We’re excited to see some guys grow and progress as young guys can do,” Tervort said. “We have quite a few guys who played for us on defense last year and similar numbers on offense. We’re trying to get them to be comfortable and help them to understand what we want to do as a team.”
Quarterback Gabe Sweeten accounted for more than 2,300 yards passing and running last season as well as 28 total touchdowns, but he has graduated. The new signal caller is junior Bryant Sakamaki.
“We have a new quarterback so we’re trying to keep things simple for him,” Tervort said. “Last year we could go into the deep parts of the playbook (with Sweeten) but we’ve got back to basics so Bryant can be comfortable.That’s one of the things about making a transition to a guy who has the ball in his hands on every play.”
Sakamaki will likely handoff or throw to senior running back Rory Ziegra (5-10 165) a lot. Last season, the speedy Ziegra totaled 1,142 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
“Rory ran all over the place last season so he’ll have to be a huge piece for this year, carry the load and open things up for the other guys,” Tervort said.Kyle Roundy (6-0 235 Sr.) will start at left tackle for the second straight season and senior Brock Parker (6-4 335) has made big strides this summer on the line as well.
On defense, Elijah Kratzer (5-7 165 Sr.) started at middle linebacker last season and led the team in tackles. The brother tandem of Dennis and T.J. Sa’u will need to step up at defense end for the Timberwolves.
“We’ve been preaching to these guys that they don’t have to be the best team on Day 1 or Game 1, we just have to get better every day,” Tervort said. “It’s going to be tough, but we are going to compete and get better and hopefully win some games along the way. We want to catch our stride so we can make a little run at the end.”
Tervort and his staff have put a lot of their energy into improving the weight room at Timpanogos to draw the school’s best athletes to the team.
“By getting this facility and the investment we’ve made since I got here, that’s an important part,” Tervort said. “Our numbers are down a little bit, but we hope getting this stuff will entice our kids to get in, get to work and get after it. That’s how you become successful. We’ve had good participation in the weight room and that is going to be vital to our success.”
