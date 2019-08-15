2018 record: 3-2 in 5A Region 7, 7-4 overall
Playoffs: Lost to Roy 20-14 in 5A quarters
Players to Watch: Raider Damuni (Jr. DB), Sione Moa (Sr. QB/RB), Targhee Lambson (Jr. RB), Carsen Ryan (So. TE), Tylor Stubb (Sr. OL).
Outlook: Andy Stokes’ first year at the helm of one of Utah’s most successful football programs had its ups and downs. The T-Birds finished third in Region 7 in 2018 but pulled off a huge 35-10 upset of Highland on the road in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Timpview was eventually eliminated by Roy 20-14 in the quarterfinals.
“We’re replacing 90 percent of our offensive starters and production, so we will be young,” Stokes said. “The athletes are working hard and having fun. Defensively, we return seven starters. So we are also quite young on defense but we’ve have made some good strides as a team.”
Stokes doesn’t hesitate to point out that the strength of this year’s team will be on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive back Raider Damuni (6-2 190), just a junior, will be the star of the state’s 2021 recruiting class and can play multiple positions. Defensive end Logan Fano (6-4 205 Sr.) and defensive tackle Solo Langi (5-10 285 Sr.) will create havoc for the T-Birds.
The backfield is in good shape with Sione Moa (5-10 196 Sr.), who rushed for 700 yards in 2018, returning, along with Targhee Lambson (5-11 203 Jr.), who rushed for 618 yards. Those two players will continue to bruise up defenders carrying the ball. Sophomore Carsen Ryan (6-3 220) is budding star at tight end. Senior Tylor Stubb (6-4 285 Sr.) is turning heads on the offensive line.
Stokes said the most important way he and his staff build their program is to make sure they are on the same page as the athletes.
