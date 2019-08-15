Head coach: Louis Wong
2018 record: 0-4 in 6A Region 4, 3-7 overall
Playoffs: None
Players to Watch: Jett Vance (Sr. WR/DB), James Ballard (Sr. WR), Kale Anderson (Sr. LB), Isaac Allen (Sr. WR)
Outlook: It’s been tough times for the Thunder in Region 4 over the years but Westlake isn’t moving for now — so the players believe it is up to them to rise to the challenge.
“We are changing the culture this year,” senior Jett Vance said. “There was a difference last year but now we are stepping up. We have good competition out there, so I’m excited to see how we look against them. It takes hard work and dedication but those things will show on the field.”
This isn’t going to be the biggest team in the state, so the Thunder hope to counter any disadvantages with effort.
“If we compete with speed and effort, we can beat bigger teams,” senior James Ballard said. “We’ve really had people buy in. We’ve had people practicing together since there was snow on the field.”
Westlake has seen promising signs during summer camps and is looking forward to seeing the overall payoff when the 2019 season rolls around.