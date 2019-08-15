Here’s a look at the Top 5 high school football teams in Utah Valley heading into the 2019 season:
1. Lone Peak (10-3 in 2018)
The Knights used defense and special teams to win the 6A championship — and should be very good in those areas again.
2. Orem (12-2)
The Tigers lost a number of key performers but don’t expect to take a step back, even being in Class 5A.
3. American Fork (11-3)
The Cavemen feel they should’ve been the 6A champs last fall and are on a mission to get to the top this year.
4. Skyridge (11-2)
The Falcons will need to be ready for the Region 4 grind but have the athletes to continue to succeed.
5. Timpview (7-4)
The Thunderbirds weren’t at the level they are used to last season but have a lot of talented returners hungry to take the next step.