Here’s a look at the Top 5 high school football teams in Utah Valley heading into the 2019 season:

1. Lone Peak (10-3 in 2018)

The Knights used defense and special teams to win the 6A championship — and should be very good in those areas again.

2. Orem (12-2)

The Tigers lost a number of key performers but don’t expect to take a step back, even being in Class 5A.

3. American Fork (11-3)

The Cavemen feel they should’ve been the 6A champs last fall and are on a mission to get to the top this year.

4. Skyridge (11-2)

The Falcons will need to be ready for the Region 4 grind but have the athletes to continue to succeed.

5. Timpview (7-4)

The Thunderbirds weren’t at the level they are used to last season but have a lot of talented returners hungry to take the next step.

