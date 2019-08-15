Preseason rankings are always dicey. And it’s always difficult to put in the first-year and even second-year schools into the rankings. There are four new schools that will sport football programs in 2019, one of which (Cedar Valley) is right here in Utah County.
Cedar Valley will compete in 4A, and most of its athletes will come from Westlake, but Lehi could also be impacted by the arrival of the Aviators. The other new schools are 5A Mountain Ridge (Jordan School District mainly taking athletes from Herriman), 4A Crimson Cliffs in St. George pulling athletes away mostly from Snow Canyon and Dixie, and Providence Hall, a charter school starting up a football program that will compete with an independent schedule.
1. Corner Canyon (6A)
Chargers won 2018 5A tourney but bump up to 6A for 2019
2. Bingham (6A)
Perennial power has the talent to get back to the top
3. Skyridge (6A)
Falcons beat 6A champs Lone Peak last year
4. Lone Peak (6A)
Knights hope to repeat in 6A
5. East (6A)
Leopards stunned by Pleasant Grove in 6A playoffs
6. Timpview (5A)
Talented T’Birds might be the 5A favorite
7. American Fork (6A)
Cavemen lost a lot of talent but school has athletes
8. Pleasant Grove (6A)
Tough-minded Vikings will be hard to beat
9. Olympus (5A)
Great coaching always makes the Titans a contender
10. Highland (5A)
Tradition-rich program wants to make a 5A title run
11. Kearns (6A)
Lots of returning starters and big expectations
12. Sky View (4A)
One of the best returning QB’s will lead Bobcat program
13. Orem (5A)
Tigers lost a lot of big-time talent but still should be good
14. Fremont (6A)
Silverwolves the favorite in Region 1
15. Davis (6A)
Darts hoping to meet
expectations
16. Jordan (6A)
Moving up to 6A but Beetdiggers should still be good
17. Roy (6A)
5A semifinalists moving up to 6A this season
18. Herriman (6A)
Mustangs hope to bounce back after off year
19. Dixie (4A)
Question marks for tradition-laden program
20. Mountain Crest (4A)
Mustangs should be tough in 4A again
21. Pine View (4A)
Panther offense led by Gary Crowton should score points
22. Provo (5A)
Bulldog faithful hopeful with all the returning talent
23. Woods Cross (5A)
Wildcats have been solid program in recent years
24. West Jordan (6A)
Jaguar program making strides
25. Springville (5A)
Red Devils are tough and want to contend in 5A
26. Alta (5A)
Hawks have a lot of returning offensive talent
27. Bountiful (5A)
Expect Braves to be solid in 2019
28. Ridgeline (4A)
Third-year school making waves in 4A
29. Viewmont (5A)
Vikings made the 5A quarterfinals last season
30. Weber (6A)
Warriors hope to back up good 2019 sesaon
31. Hunter (6A)
Wolverines hope to challenge Kearns in Region 2
32. Desert Hills (4A)
How much will new school hurt Desert Hills?
33. Riverton (6A)
Coach only wants to play with “Riverton kids”
34. Lehi (5A)
Coach Ed Larson has improved Pioneer fortunes
35. Green Canyon (4A)
Third-year school wants to make the big jump in 4A
36. Park City (4A)
Miners stunned Sky View in 4A playoffs last season
37. Box Elder (5A)
Bees know how to sting with stingy defensive schemes
38. Westlake (6A)
Thunder faithful should love new RPI system
39. Syracuse (6A)
Titans hope to bounce back in 2019
40. Juab (3A)
Wasps might be the team to beat in 3A this year
41. Stansbury (4A)
Stallions are very solid program
42. Northridge (6A)
Knights hope to make some noise in Region 1
43. Juan Diego (3A)
Returning 3A finalists want to go one step higher
44. Salem Hills (5A)
Skyhawks hope to soar in Region 8
45. Morgan (3A)
Some saying Trojans are team to beat in 3A
46. Summit Academy (3A)
Defending 3A champs want to hold on to crown
47. Spanish Fork (5A)
Dons are hoping to rattle 5A competition
48. Bear River (4A)
No one looks foward to facing the Bears in 4A
49. Maple Mountain (5A)
Can the Eagles make a run in 5A like in 2017?
50. Granger (6A)
Lancers hoping to contend in Region 2
51. Wasatch (5A)
Wasatch could be a spoiler in Region 8
52. Brighton (5A)
Bengals far from their glory days
53. Beaver (2A)
Beavers could be the team to beat in 2A
54. Layton (6A)
Lancers hoping to improve fortunes in 2019
55. Snow Canyon (4A)
Warriors a program that should like new RPI format
56. Farmington (5A)
Second-year school made playoffs last year
57. Cyprus (6A)
Pirates hope to back up a very good 2018 season
58. Timpanogos (5A)
Timberwolves need to be stronger in second half of season
59. Grantsville (3A)
Cowboys will be a tough team in 3A
60. Murray (5A)
Program is making positive strides
61. Skyline (5A)
Like rival Brighton, program far from its glorious past
62. South Summit (3A)
Wildcats could be a factor in 3A
63. Logan (4A)
Grizzly program showing postive signs of life
64. Delta (3A)
Rabbits are always a tough team to beat
65. Mountain Ridge (5A)
New school in Jordan District should have athletes
66. Cedar City (4A)
Dominating rival Canyon View is not enough
67. Ogden (4A)
Tigers hope to back up solid 2018 season
68. Mountain View (4A)
Bruins could surprise in Region 10
69. Tooele (4A)
Buff hoping to upset some folks in 2019
70. West (6A)
Going up to 6A not exactly what program needed
71. Bonneville (5A)
Up in 5A and facing familiar foes
72. Duchesne (2A)
Formerly 1A Eagle program hopes to contend for 2A title
73. Taylorsville (6A)
Warriors were disappointing in 2018
74. Cedar Valley (4A)
New program should have some athletes to build around
75. Crimson Cliffs (4A)
New St. George school will be a gridiron mystery
76. Milford (2A)
Tigers might have been the last 1A state champs
77. Millard (2A)
Eagle program has a lot of tradition
78. Hurricane (4A)
Tiger program has fallen on some hard times
79. San Juan (3A)
Program could be the favorite in Region 12
80. North Sanpete (3A)
Hawks want to soar high in 3A ranks
81. Grand (3A)
Red Devils are always a team no one wants to face
82. Manti (3A)
Tradition-laden Templars want to be a force in 3A
83. Clearfield (6A)
Falcon program has been grounded for a long time
84. Richfield (3A)
Wildcats could be a surprise team in 3A
85. Copper Hills (6A)
Grizzly program can’t find wins
86. Payson (5A)
Lions will fight not to be the doormat in Region 8
87. Enterprise (2A)
Wolves play tough-minded football
88. Cottonwood (5A)
Colts have had no buck in recent years
89. Canyon View (4A)
Falcons want to continue positive steps
90. South Sevier (3A)
Ram program moves up to 3A
91. Hillcrest (6A)
Being in 6A will be tough on the Huskies
92. Union (3A)
Cougars want to roar in 3A
93. Uintah (4A)
Quality football keeps evading Vernal program
94. Kanab (2A)
Formerly 1A, Cowboys can compete
95. Monticello (2A)
Going 2A won’t faze these tough Buckaroos
96. ALA (3A)
Eagles hoping 2019 is the year the program takes flight
97. Parowan (2A)
Recent success should help Parowan navigate 2A better
98. Carbon (3A)
Some wins last year for the Dino program
99. Rich (2A)
Rebels might struggle against bigger 2A programs
100. North Sevier (2A)
Wolfpack hopes to make some waves in 2A this year
101. Emery (3A)
Spartans hope to improve from 2018
102. Layton Christian (2A)
Private school looks to upset 2A apple cart
103. Judge Memorial (3A)
Bulldog program in rough, rough times
104. North Summit (2A)
Braves hoping to improve gridiron fortunes
105. Ben Lomond (4A)
Scots have a long history of struggling
106. Monument Valley (Ind.)
Program will play teams in 4-corners area
107. Providence Hall* (Ind.)
Charter school will play independent schedule
108. Gunnison Valley (2A)
Bulldog program had big issues on and off the field in 2018
109. Whitehorse (Ind.)
Raiders hope to get some big wins in 2019