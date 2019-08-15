Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson
Daily Herald
The Daily Herald sports experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson break down the biggest questions regarding high school football heading into the season:
1. Will Lone Peak or Orem have a better chance at successfully defending their 2018 state title?
LLOYD: I think the Tigers have another impressive football team but I’m going to take Lone Peak. Yes, the Knights lost some significant talent from last year. This squad, however, is used to reloading as well as used to battling the best teams in the 6A year-in and year-out. Lone Peak has seen Bingham and American Fork, and will be ready for Corner Canyon and Skyridge. This team proved in 2018 that it also knows how to rebound from adversity and in a brutal region. That lesson is tremendously valuable when you want to make a run at winning a state championship. The Knight defense is still going to be impressive — and defense wins championships.
DICKSON: It’s true that Orem lost a lot of talent, including the record-setting tandem of Puka Nakua (University of Washington) and Cooper Legas (Utah State), offensive lineman Hunter Hill (Utah State) and defensive playmaker Ethan Slade. The Tigers, who outscored their opponents by a whopping 35 points per game last season, are also moving up to Class 5A this season so the competition will be tougher. But senior linebacker/running back Noah Sewell is the No. 1 recruit in Utah and will dominate on both sides of the ball. Offensive lineman Kingsley Saumataia and quarterback Chase Tautagaloa are budding superstars in waiting.
The Tigers have enough talent to win a third straight state title, even in a higher classification than the previous two. Orem has been trying to move up to 5A for several years, and this season Jeremy Hill and the guys get their wish.
2. What do you expect will be the biggest impact of the 2019 reclassification?
DICKSON: Without a doubt, reclassification has made Class 6A the one to watch. Last year’s 6A finalists (Lone Peak and American Fork) as well as last year’s 5A finalists (Corner Canyon and Skyridge) are all in the SAME REGION, along with Pleasant Grove and Westlake. Region 4 has always been a premier league but this year’s matchups are must-see on Friday nights.
LLOYD: It always takes some time to remember just which schools are competing in which region when everything gets moved, but I love that most of the teams in Utah Valley are now going to be competing in three main regions (two in Class 5A and one in Class 6A). It’s going to rekindle some great historical rivalries while also adding to the excitement every Friday night. The two schools that are in Class 4A for football (Mountain View and the new Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain) should also prove to be much more competitive in that division. All in all, I think 2019 high school football will be even more fun because of the way things have been shaped.
3. Do you like the new RPI approach to the state playoffs and how much do you think it will change things this year?
LLOYD: I have some skepticism, because I’ve never been a fan of relying so much on what other teams do. A team in a down region might try to get some good teams on their preseason schedule, only to be hurt when those opponents turn out to be down as well. That’s something completely out of their control. That said, I do like that teams who are squaring off in brutal regions (see Region 4) can benefit from playing tough opponents week-in and week-out. The regular season loses a little luster, since every team will make the playoffs, but the tournament will be thrilling. Everyone will have a chance to make a push.
DICKSON: I think it’s a great move. Other states have been using similar models for years and Utah was kind of dragging its heels with the old school format. Not all regions are created equally but Utah treated them that way. With the the RPI approach, you’ll get a true representation of the strength of the state in the playoffs. The biggest plus for me is more competitive first-round matchups in sports such as basketball, baseball and soccer. I don’t know how it will all play out in football, but I’m interested to follow the process through the schedule.
4. What players do you think will emerge as the biggest high school football stars in Utah Valley in 2019?
DICKSON: I’ve already mentioned Orem’s Noah Sewell, who is a beast. It’s also kind of cool that Corner Canyon is in Region 4 and will travel down to Utah County for games. The Chargers are loaded. Cole Hagen is a terrific quarterback, Josh Wilson (brother of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson) is a Cougar linebacker commit and defensive end Van Fillinger just committed to Texas. Here are some local guys to watch out for on Friday nights: American Fork receiver Devin Downing, Lone Peak safety Nate Ritchie, Skyridge receiver Ty Arrington, Lehi running back Carsen Manookin, Timpanogos running back Rory Ziegra, Timpview defensive back Raider Damuni, Mountain View quarterback Duce Anderson and Maple Mountain quarterback Tyler Nelson.
LLOYD: Utah Valley lost some unbelievable performers who were seniors in 2018, guys like Cooper Legas and Puka Nacua at Orem, Chase Roberts at American Fork, Michael Daley at Lone Peak, Jayden Clemons at Skyridge — the list can go on and on. There are a few guys that I know will be fantastic on the field this year but I’m going to go with Lone Peak’s Nate Ritchie and Orem’s Noah Sewell as the two I expect the most from. Ritchie did so much for the Knights on defense and special teams on their run to the 6A title, while Sewell has been a big-time playmaker for the Tigers throughout his career. I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of guys, particularly Lehi’s Carsen Manookin, Skyridge’s Logan Raas, Provo’s Ryan Harward, Timpview’s Sione Moa and Salem Hills’s Jorgen Olsen.
5. What do you see as the biggest benefit of all the offseason work that football players put in to prepare for Friday nights?
LLOYD: There are plenty of benefits to a team when players truly buy into the offseason workouts and the hard work necessary to getting ready for the season — but I think the biggest benefit is actually on an individual level. Football is a demanding sport in so many ways: physically, mentally and emotionally. One of the great lessons it teaches is the tremendous importance of personal discipline. It’s not easy for a teenager to find the motivation to get up and go to early morning weight-lifting sessions or do sprints in hot summer weather. But so many of these guys push themselves to do those things anyway. It always pays dividends, even if it isn’t a state championship or a college scholarship. Hard work and discipline brings rewards and I hope every high school football player in Utah Valley recognizes that lesson will be a huge asset for them in everything they do.
DICKSON: Having had a hand in raising three children, I feel like the biggest benefit from the offseason work is confidence. Teenagers — especially athletes — put on a good front but they are often insecure and have a hard time believing in themselves. When they work hard, see progress and get results, they grow in confidence. Those individuals help others on the team grow in confidence as well. Coming together as a team is so important — just look at how Lone Peak put everything together at the right time last season. The Knights got blasted by American Fork during the regular season (51-21) but beat the Cavemen 34-29 in the state title game. That’s how much a team can change when the right pieces fall into place.
