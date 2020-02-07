2. What do you think it was like for Cougar guard TJ Haws to hit his game-winning shot and celebrate the birth of Tyson, his first child on the same weekend?
LLOYD: There is absolutely no way Haws will ever forget Feb. 1. Whenever the Haws family celebrates Tyson’s birthday, TJ is going to have a chance to smile as he remembers that wonderful sequence of events. I’ve enjoyed getting to know the entire Haws family over the years and although TJ Haws has seen his share of ups and downs on the court, it’s always been an honor to call him a friend. He has shown dedication and loyalty, passion and determination as he’s done everything he could for the BYU basketball team. I’m glad he got to savor such a tremendous experience because I think he’s earned it, both on and off the court.
DICKSON: I know what it’s like to have a child born (we have three) and I did hit a game-winning shot a few times in junior high, but never experienced both on the same night. I hope BYU fans appreciate Haws for all he has done for the program. He is the only one of the Lone Peak 3 to stick around and he’s been a starter his entire career. He should go down as one of the top Cougars to ever don the uniform.