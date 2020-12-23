BYU men’s basketball coach Mark Pope likes to tell his players that every in-state game is going to be a battle.
That was certainly the case on on Wednesday at Vivint SmartHome Arena.
The Cougars led by as many as 14 points against Weber State but could never quite shake the Wildcats, eventually holding on for an 87-79 victory.
“These in-state games are tough,” said BYU freshman Caleb Lohner, who grabbed a rebound for a put back with 34 seconds to play that finally gave his team some needed breathing room. “It was kind of like we were at San Diego State (last week). Teams are going to fight back. Weber State hit some great shots and we had some trouble defending their guards, but I was glad we fought through it.”
BYU went 5-0 in the preseason against in-state teams, beating Westminster by 49 points, Utah Valley by 22, Utah State by three, Utah by 18 and Weber State by eight.
“I’m so proud of the guys,” Pope said. “I feel exhausted right now. They have a couple of days off coming up. I know if I feel exhausted … these guys have put in an unbelievable effort the last three months. This 11-game stretch was incredibly challenging with six top 100 teams in a row and five in-state games which are always just a bloodbath. I couldn’t be happier with where we are.”
The Cougars led by 14 points in the first half and by as many as 13 in the second but Weber State has some shot makers and just kept hanging around.
The BYU lead hovered around 10 points most of the second half but the pesky Wildcats continued to make shots while the Cougars struggled with consistency on the offensive end. A big 3-pointer by Brandon Averette made it a nine-point lead, 79-70, with 3:56 remaining but a fall-away jumper from Isiah Brown brought Weber State to within five points, 81-76, with 1:45 to play.
Dontay Bassett missed a 3-pointer for the Wildcats that would have cut the lead to two and on the other end, Lohner secured an offensive rebound on an Alex Barcello miss and scored for an 83-76 Cougar lead with 34 second to go.
“Right now one of my key roles on this team is getting rebounds,” Lohner said. “If that’s something I need to do to win games, I’m going to do it. I’ve found it really fun going to the glass. Getting rebounds bring some juice to me and the team and gets me going on the defensive end of the floor.”
Pope added: “He got that huge offensive rebound and I was screaming, ‘Pass it back out!’ and he was like, ‘Nah, Coach, I’m going to finish this’ and he did.”
Free throws from Spencer Johnson and Averette clinched win No. 9 for BYU in the preseason.
“We really played together collectively on defense,” Barcello said. “They were doing a lot of isos (isolation plays) at the end. I thought we rebounded the ball well. Rich (Harward) and Caleb got a couple of big rebounds. We were just talking out there knowing it was going to be a battle and they would battle as hard as they could to the final buzzer. We had to respond to them catching fire.”
Matt Haarms led five double-digit scorers for BYU with 15 points and five rebounds. Averette added 13 points and seven assists and Barcello had 12 points and five assists. Lohner finished with 11 points and eight rebounds and Harward added 11 points and five boards.
The Cougars had big advantages in points in the paint (50-32), bench points (32-13) and assists (21-10). BYU finished at 51.5% from the field (17 of 33) but just 27.3% (6 of 22) from the 3-point line.
The first ten minutes of the game went back and forth with Weber State taking a 16-15 lead on a layup from Cody Carlson. BYU went on an 8-0 run by working the inside-out game. Four different players – Lohner, Barcello, Kolby Lee and Averette – scored baskets in the run that pushed the Cougars out to a 23-16 lead at the 7:55 mark. Trevin Knell came off the bench to knock down a pair of 3-pointers, his second giving BYU a 32-23 advantage with 5:08 to play in the half.
The Cougar lead reached 14, 37-23, on a strong move inside by Haarms with 2:11 to play. A 9-2 spurt from Weber State cut the deficit to seven but Barcello nailed a tough pull-up jumper in the final seconds for a 41-32 lead at the break.
Zahir Porter and Seikou Sisoho Jawara led Weber State (3-3) with 16 points each. The Wildcats, who opened Big Sky play last week with a split at Portland State, hosts Idaho State for a pair of league games on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.
BYU finished its preseason schedule at 9-2. The Cougars next action will be the start of West Coast Conference play on Dec. 28 at Pepperdine.