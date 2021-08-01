He began his first press conference with the Utah Jazz on Saturday by saying, “Hi, I’m Jared Butler. I’m just really excited to be here.”
Baylor star Jared Butler didn’t need any introduction to college basketball fans who saw him lead the Bears to the 2021 NCAA title but NBA teams didn’t get as impressed.
Butler, a 6-foot-3 guard, ended up dropping into the second round where the Jazz (after trading away their first-round pick) snatched him up at No. 40.
“Through the draft process, I knew they had some interest but they were at No. 30 and they didn’t think I was going to get to No. 30,” Butler said. “But I’m here now.”
Butler said it wasn’t easy seeing other guys get selected while he just kept waiting.
“It was a rough night for me,” Butler said. “When the Jazz called me, I was just extremely thankful. This is where I’m supposed to be. I have faith and sometimes when you have faith, you don’t have all the answers. For me, I just tried my hardest to have faith that the Lord was going to direct me where I needed to go.”
It was speculated that a medical concern that was raised before the draft was one of the reasons Butler didn’t get selected in the first round. Butler described how that issue was addressed for him to be cleared.
“They get three doctors, one from the NBA and one from the NBA Players Association, and then those two collaborate on getting a third doctor to make it a three-person panel,” Butler said. “I got a chance to speak before the panel, along with my agent and some other representatives that I wanted to state my case. They deliberated and ultimately came to the decision.”
Butler could’ve left for the NBA after the 2019-20 season but chose to return to college to improve his draft stock as well as seen what the Bear could accomplish. He said he learned a lot about himself during the last year.
“I learned about handling adversity, how to win at the highest level, playing with guys at a high level,” Butler said. “I also learned about building a culture and having it as your own. It’s a hard thing to do, especially as college kids.”
The consensus is that Butler is more NBA-ready than many other players and will bring versatility and athleticism to Utah. On the flip side, the former Baylor star is excited about the prospects of playing with the Jazz.
“I like how they shoot a lot of 3-pointers,” Butler said with a grin. “At Baylor, we shot a lot of 3s too. I’m extremely excited about that and I also feel that the culture here is something I can adjust to. There are really great people here and that’s what I’m about. I’m just trying to be a fit and build a culture that is an inspiration to other people.”
Butler said Utah head coach Quin Snyder was the first person to call on draft night.
“He was pretty emotional,” Butler said. “He understood my story and related to that he was extremely happy that I got to No. 40. You could just tell that he drafted me as a person and wanted me for who I am as a person, not just for basketball skills. That was really comforting for me.”
He is also thrilled about the chance to play with some of the Jazz players who have shown what they are capable of.
“The level they are at in their career and what they are doing is something I want to do,” Butler said. “I have no problem asking how do I get there. It’s like a gold mine for me. I’m humble enough to know my role but at the same time I think I can make huge contributions to winning. That’s what I’m all about.”
He wants to come in and have an impact on and off the court as a rookie for the Jazz.
“On the court, I don’t want to be a liability,” Butler said. “I don’t want you to know I’m a rookie. I want you to think I’ve playing for six or seven years. I don’t want to stick out. Off the court, I want to add to the culture and not have a negative impact on the team. I want to be about the right things, on and off the court.”