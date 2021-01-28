The Salt Lake City Stars, the NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, will begin their fifth season on Wednesday, Feb. 10 against the Erie BayHawks at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla. The 15-game schedule wraps up on Friday, March 5 against the Delaware Blue Coats.
The schedule is highlighted by two national TV appearances, beginning with an NBA TV and Twitch broadcast in the season opener against Erie. The Stars matchup against NBA G League Ignite on Friday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. (MT) will be broadcast on ESPN2. All other games will be available to stream on ESPN+.
The Stars will return Malik Benlevi, Trevon Bluiett, Mike Scott and Paul White from the 2019-20 team that finished the season atop the Western Conference with a 30-12 (.714) record, amassing the most wins in a single season in Salt Lake City team history. The club also won the first-ever MGM Resorts NBA G League Winter Showcase Tournament last December in the midst of a 14-game winning streak, the longest in the NBA G League last season and tied for second-longest in a single season in league history.
Other new faces on the team include NBA veterans Yogi Ferrell and Malcolm Miller, as well as Romaro Gill, Marcus Graves and Tre Scott. Ferrell and Miller bring more than 300 games of NBA experience with them, including Miller winning an NBA championship with the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors and Ferrell appearing in two games with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this season. The returning player rights of Miller and Graves were acquired via trade earlier this year with Miller coming from Northern Arizona and Graves joining the Stars from Stockton.
Nathan Peavy begins his first season as head coach after serving as an assistant with the Stars since the 2017-18 season. Peavy’s staff will include returning assistant coaches Lowell Egan and Corey Hawkins as well as new addition Ronald Allen as assistant coach/player development. Juan Torres will return as the director of sports performance and the Stars welcome Alicia Yamamoto as medical services coordinator.
“We look forward to competing in Orlando and building upon the momentum of last season,” said Peavy. “The single-site campus provides a great opportunity to safely continue the development process for our players and staff and gives us a platform to showcase our skills on the court.”
The top eight teams in Orlando will advance to a single-elimination tournament, which will begin on March 8 and conclude with the NBA G Final presented by YouTube TV on March 11 to determine a 2021 champion.
The NBA G League single-site at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will host a maximum of six games per day across two venues. Under this year’s competitive format, there will be no division or conference alignment of teams and no team will play an opponent more than once.
Players, coaches, team and league staff living on the NBA G League’s campus at Walt Disney World Resort will be guided by comprehensive leaguewide health and safety protocols which are based on the core principles of social distancing, mask wearing, hand hygiene and COVID-19 testing.
Fans can visit www.slcstars.com for additional information during the 2021 season.