The Utah Jazz have returned to practicing with hopes that at least some part of the 2019-20 season may be salvaged from the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They announced Monday, however, that they will be without one of their top players.
In a press release posted on the team's website, the Jazz announced that forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending wrist surgery on Tuesday.
According to the release, "Bogdanovic hurt his right wrist sometime in 2019 and the injury continued to bother him throughout the season. With the campaign suspended, the forward consulted with multiple medical professionals and the decision was made to surgically repair the ruptured scapholunate ligament."
The release said Bogdanovic would have the surgery in New York and that no timeline for his return has been set at this point.
Bogdanovic was averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his first season with the Jazz.
The native of Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, signed a four-year contract with the Utah Jazz in July 2019.
According to his bio on the Utah Jazz website, Bogdanovic "has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers, and he has never appeared in fewer than 78 games in a season during his NBA career. Last season with the Pacers, Bogdanovic averaged career highs in points (18.0), rebounds (4.1), assists (2.0), steals (1.0) and 3-pointers (2.0) per game, and in FG% (.497).
"Bogdanovic was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2015. He scored a career-high 44 points against the Sixers in 2016 and made eight 3-pointers against the Magic in 2017. Bogdanovic also represented Croatia at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he led all scorers with 25.3 points per game."
Utah had a record of 41-23 when the season was cut short by the pandemic, which put them at No. 4 in the Western Conference (behind the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets).
The NBA has been considering options on how to finish out the season, although no official plans have been announced.
If the league chose to move immediately to the playoffs, the Jazz would likely be matched up against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round with the winner then facing the winner of a series between the Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies, who currently are the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.