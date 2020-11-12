For many high school athletes, it was finally time to sign on Wednesday.
The early signing day period resulted in a number of Utah Valley athletes committing to play at the next level, as well as many talented high school stars committing to come to BYU and UVU.
Here is a look at some of the athletes who committed:
Utah Valley high school commitments
The most high-profile signing was Timpview's Jake Wahlin, who committed to join the BYU basketball team, but he was one of many athletes who took that next step.
Skyridge's Ally Blackham is also staying in the area, signing with the UVU women's basketball team.
"We are thrilled we were able to keep Ally close to home and add her to program," Wolverine head coach Dan Nielson said in a press release. "She is a very athletic guard that can get to the rim and really shoot the three. Her energy on defense is contagious and will fit right in with our defensive approach. We can't wait to get her on campus."
A trio of American Fork girls soccer players signed to go to BYU as Ruby Hladek, Addison Gardner and Josie Shepherd all committed to become Cougars.
Pleasant Grove infielder Kyler Lester will also just go down the road as he signed to play for the BYU baseball team.
Here are some other local signings:
- Lehi girls soccer's Kennedi Schmidt (UNLV), Claire Robbins (Northern Idaho) and Hadlee Paxman (Minot State).
- Pleasant Grove girl's soccers Addi Coon (Utah State).
- Lehi boys basketball's Noa Gonsalves (Dixie State).
- Lehi girls basketball's Macie Warren and Maddie Warren (Dixie State).
- Orem girls soccer's Peyton Anderson (Weber State).
- Westlake girls soccer's Hadley Whiting (Weber State).
- Skyridge girls soccer's Maddie Snyder (Salt Lake Community College).
BYU signees
In addition to Wahlin, Lester, Gardner, Shepherd and Hladek, a number of other Cougar programs also added new commitments.
In addition to the three Cavemen, the BYU women's soccer also signed goalkeeper Kelsey Hoopes (Livermore, Calif.), forward/midfielder Jacey Wood (Las Vegas) and forward/midfielder Caroline Stringfellow (Syracuse, Utah).
The Cougar baseball team tacked on eight total athletes to its 2020 class. Joining Lester was catcher Mason Strong (St. George), catcher Collin Reuter (Olive Branch, Miss.), pitcher Carter Foss (San Diego), pitcher Justis Reiser (South Jordan), pitcher Janzen Kiesel (Gunnison), infielder Ozzie Pratt (Oxford, Miss.) and outfielder Chandler Reber (St. George).
BYU gymnastics added two new signees — Jazlyn Wood from Riverside, Calif., and Mina Margraf from Spring, Texas — while the Cougar women's golf team added Adeline Anderson from Buena, Calif.
UVU commitments
The Wolverine men's basketball team signed Layton star Ethan Potter and Blackham joined the women's hoops squad, but UVU also got commitments for a number of other programs.
The Wolverine women's soccer team added Melbourne, Australia product Layla Lopez and San Diego native Miaya Sykes, while the UVU men's soccer team signed Connor Friesen of Sparks, Nev.
"I have tracked Connor's development over the past few years and he has matured into an exceptional player and charismatic young man," Wolverine head coach Greg Maas said in the press release. "He's a very physical, versatile player, with a tremendous work rate. He has exceptional 1v1 defending and attacking abilities, a winning mindset, and I have no doubt he will be a impactful fixture in our program for years to come."
The Wolverine softball team got a commitment from pitcher Anna Berger (Snowflake, Arizona), the men's golf team signed Noah Koshi (Pearl City, Hawai'i) and the women's golf team added Leighton Shosted (Mesa, Arizona).
