One of the most common questions for everyone during the past couple of months is how are you handling being quarantined as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19?
The answers range from people who are happily being creative to others who are barely keeping from going crazy.
Even though BYU and UVU athletic programs can’t compete or practice, one constant is maintaining some sort of presence on social media.
Here’s a look at some of the things the Cougar and Wolverine athletes and coaches have done recently:
Express gratitude
The players and coaches on the UVU women’s basketball team posted a special message to their @UVUwbb Twitter account Saturday, combining photos to show their appreciation to the many men and women who are putting themselves at risk during this time of crisis.
“We want to give a special thanks to all those who are out there working to keep us safe!” the tweet said. “We thank you!#UVU #GoUVU #UVUHoops”
We want to give a special thanks to all those who are out there working to keep us safe! We thank you!#UVU #GoUVU #UVUHoops pic.twitter.com/DECcVvozio— UVU Women's Basketball (@UVUwbb) May 3, 2020
Singing a song
The BYU women’s volleyball team posted Sunday on its @BYUwvolleyball Twitter account a video of 16 players in five state as well as the coaching staff combining to sing the BYU fight song.
The title of the post was “Together Always” and included 18 members of the program in one frame finishing the song together.
Together Always.— BYU Women’s Volleyball (@BYUwvolleyball) May 3, 2020
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#BYUWVB #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/hF0ufqyEDJ
Remembering the good times
The BYU and UVU baseball teams might not be playing right now, so instead the programs have been reminiscing.
On Thursday on the @byubaseball Instagram account, the Cougars went back in time 32 years ago to highlight an amazing performance:
“ON THIS DAY IN 1988 ... All-American Mike Willes hit five home runs in a doubleheader against New Mexico, including four dingers in game two alone. Willes’s 35 home runs in 1988 is still the BYU record for most in a season.”
View this post on Instagram
ON THIS DAY IN 1988 ... ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ All-American Mike Willes hit five home runs in a doubleheader against New Mexico, including four dingers in game two alone. Willes’s 35 home runs in 1988 is still the BYU record for most in a season. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #BYUBASEBALL #GoCougs
On April 27 on the @UVUbaseball Twitter account, the Wolverines went back eight years to honor a great showing by one of their own:
“OTD in UVU History: Jake Rickenbach tied an NCAA record by reaching base for the 18th straight time on April 27, 2012. Rickenbach went on to earn 1st team all-conference honors that year after batting .381 with 91 hits, 22 doubles, & 54 RBIs.”
OTD in UVU History: Jake Rickenbach tied an NCAA record by reaching base for the 18th straight time on April 27, 2012. Rickenbach went on to earn 1st team all-conference honors that year after batting .381 with 91 hits, 22 doubles, & 54 RBIs.#GoUVU #UVUhttps://t.co/JpQKUNpjQo pic.twitter.com/KDGL3yfXxB— UVU Baseball (@UVUBaseball) April 27, 2020
Getting to know you
The BYU men’s basketball and football programs have been posting on their social media tidbits about the Cougar players on the 2020-21 teams, such as:
- Wyatt Lowell’s hidden talent is “I’m a great singer and dancer.”
- Trevin Knell’s favorite movie is “Tangled.”
- Alex Barcello’s favorite class is performance psychology.
- Richard Haward’s biggest fear is heights.
- Conner Harding’s favorite superhero is Batman.
Be active
BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has done a series of posts on his @coachgrimey Twitter account urging everyone to not just sit around.
“Get out & do something!” he has posted in the last month with images of him and his family hiking in places like Rock Canyon, Goat Mountain, Bonneville Shoreline Trail, Battle Creek Falls, Grove Creek Spring Trail and others.
Get going! Battle Creek Falls Trail is a great local hike! #StayActive #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/oEkgEAjUvX— jeff grimes (@coachgrimey) April 9, 2020
He has also shown off his barbecuing skills with images of grilled kabobs, carne asada and brisket.
Highlight the seniors
The BYU track and field team has been posting on its @BYUTFXC Twitter account images of seniors along with quotes from the coaches.
It posted the most recent “#SeniorSendOff” on Saturday as it recognized Lindsay Yetter-Shirley with the quote:
“Lindsay is one of the most talented athletes I’ve coached. She excelled in the high jump, 100H & heptathlon. She’s got a strong future ahead and I’ll miss her, but I’m grateful she shared her time with us.” –Coach Mark Robison
THANK YOU, LINDSAY YETTER-SHIRLEY!— BYU Track & Field and Cross Country (@BYUTFXC) May 3, 2020
“Lindsay is one of the most talented athletes I've coached. She excelled in the high jump, 100H & heptathlon. She’s got a strong future ahead and I'll miss her, but I'm grateful she shared her time with us.” –Coach Mark Robison#SeniorSendOff pic.twitter.com/m4QswGwr83