UVU freshman Victoria Estrada and BYU junior Allysha Mae Mateo showed well at Monday’s first round of play at the NCAA Stanford Regional at Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California.
Mateo ended up tied for 44th as she shot a 74 (3-over-par). She ended up with six birdies, five pars, five bogeys and two double-bogeys.
Her best stretch came on the front nine where she had four birdies in five holes (Nos. 4 through 8) but she ran into trouble on the back nice.
Estrada, who made history for the Wolverine women’s golf program on Monday by becoming the school’s first women’s golfer to participate in an NCAA postseason event, sits in a tie for 68th place at 77 (6-over-par).
Estrada carded 12 pars and six bogeys during Monday’s opening round of play at the Stanford Regional.
“Victoria represented UVU well today,” head UVU coach Dr. Sue Nyhus said. “She smashed it off the first tee and finished with a near birdie on her 18th hole. There were plenty of near birdies and just a few bogeys. Tomorrow (Tuesday) is moving day. Keep watching, the birdies will be dropping on Tuesday!”
The second round of the Stanford Regional takes place on Tuesday at the Stanford Golf Club. The 54-hole event will then close on Wednesday.
Live scoring can be followed throughout the duration of the event by visiting GolfStat.com.
BYU’s Paulson hits career strikeout No. 400
BYU softball downed Dixie State in a doubleheader at Gail Miller Field on Monday afternoon. Martha Epenesa brought in five runs to power the Cougars to a 7-1 win in Game No. 1, while Rylee Jensen hit two home runs in the Cougars’ 8-2 victory in Game No. 2.
“It was a great day of softball, not only honoring our seniors but the team played very well in both games,” said BYU head coach Gordon Eakin. “We’re proud of them and look forward to finishing the year strong, but we’re definitely going to miss our seniors.”
Paulson, a senior, came out in the top of the seventh to a standing ovation after striking out 10 batters in 6.1 innings and allowing just four hits and one run. She got the 400th strikeout of her career in the second inning.
The Cougars will play their final regular season game tomorrow at Utah State. First pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 4 p.m. MDT.
BYU’s Andrew Pintar named WCC and Collegiate Baseball Player of the Week
BYU infielder Andrew Pintar was named the UCU West Coast Conference Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in four road games last week. Pintar was also honored by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper as one of its National Players of the Week.
The sophomore from Spanish Fork, Utah led the Cougars to a 3-1 record, including a victory over rival Utah Valley and two wins over San Diego, who entered the week in first place in the WCC.
In 21 at bats over the four games, Pintar had 10 hits, including three home runs, a double and a triple. He drove in eight runs, scored seven times and drew two walks. Pintar also had at least two hits in every game, including three hits in each of the first two games of the three-game series at San Diego. He amassed 19 total bases, hit .476 with an OBP of .522 and a slugging percentage of .905.
Pintar’s hitting, combined with tough BYU pitching, proved to be the difference in the Cougars 6-4 win over the first-place Toreros on Thursday. In five plate appearances, he had two home runs, a triple, four RBI and scored three times.
Through 41 games this season, Pintar is leading the Cougars in several offensive categories including batting average (.329), hits (52), runs (35), triples (2), stolen bases (4) slugging percentage (.525) and on-base percentage (.434). He is second in runs batted in (25), home runs (6) and walks (28).
The WCC Player of the Week award is the first of Pintar’s BYU career and the second for the Cougars in 2021. BYU right fielder Cole Gambill was named the WCC Player of the Week on Monday, May 3, for his performance in four games over No. 26 ranked ASU and WCC foe Saint Mary’s the previous week.