Coming into Tuesday night’s game with Utah, BYU had managed double figure hits just six times in 27 games this season.
The Cougars picked a good time to get No. 7.
BYU rallied twice against the Utes, finally taking the lead for good with a big seventh inning and finished with 13 hits in a 7-4 victory at Miller Park.
For a team that was hitting just .209 coming into the game the hit total was big shot in the arm.
"Generally speaking we didn’t chase out of the zone tonight and that was really important for us," BYU coach Mike Littlewood said. "I think when we got pitches to hit we put good swings on them and we weren’t passive. We’ve been telling the guys, “If you swing you might have a chance to hit it.” It sounds simple and weird but we’ve been really passive at the plate and taking a lot of strikes.
"We told them, 'Don’t be embarrassed if you go up there, take a big hack and look silly. Just get swings in.' They did a good job of that tonight."
BYU had a season high 15 hits against Loyola Marymount in a 9-2 win on March 19.
The Cougars scored three runs in the seventh to take the two-run lead and made it stand up behind solid relief pitching from Bryce Robison (2.1 innings, no runs, three strikeouts).
Reid McLaughlin struck out the first two batters he faced in the ninth. The speedy Jaylon McLaughlin beat out an infield hit and Jayden Kiernan followed with a single. BYU right fielder Cole Gambill made the defensive play of the game by throwing out Jaylon McLaughlin at third to end the game.
"We talk so much about not beating ourselves and just playing a clean game," Littlewood said. "That's what we did tonight."
Josh Cowden drove in four runs with two singles and Cooper Vest, Andrew Pintar, Cole Gambill and Brock Watkins all had two hits in the onslaught, which avenged two earlier losses to the Utes in Salt Lake City.
Utah scored a run in the top of the first off of starter Carter Smith without a hit, taking advantage of two wild pitches and a stolen base to get leadoff hitter Jaylon McLaughlin home.
BYU loaded the bases with two outs in the third with a walk and two infield singles. Cowden came through with a two-run single to give the Cougars a 2-1 lead.
In the top of the sixth, Shea Kramer knocked a two-run single to give the Utes a 3-2 lead. Chase Fernland followed with an RBI double to push Utah’s advantage to 4-2.
In the bottom of the sixth, Watkins came through with a two-out single to score Hayden Leatham from second to close the gap to 4-3.
In the bottom of the seventh, McIntyre walked and advanced to third on Pintar’s one-out double. Cowden followed with a single that scored two runs and earned a 5-4 lead for BYU. Later in the inning, pinch hitter Bryan Call plated a run with a sacrifice fly for a 6-4 Cougar advantage.
Vest added a two-out single in the eighth to bring the lead to 7-4.
The Cougars (11-17 overall, 6-6 West Coast Conference) end the week with a three-game series at Omaha beginning Thursday.
"This is a huge week for us," Littlewood said. "We get this win and it boosted our confidence. Honestly, I just want to go play solid baseball like we did tonight because if we do that, it's going to be a win. We're talented enough that if we don't beat ourselves, we're going to win games."