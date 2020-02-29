ALBUQUERQUE - BYU baseball closed out its four-game series at New Mexico with a 12-1 loss on Saturday.
A day after exploding for 18 runs on Friday, BYU's offense was held to three hits.
Cougar freshman Cutter Clawson hit a solo home run, the first homer of his career.
A four-run third inning gave New Mexico a comfortable 5-0 lead behind four singles, a sac fly and a Cougar throwing error.
Cutter Clawson hit a solo shot to lead off the fifth, but the Lobos tacked on two more in the bottom of the inning for a 7-1 lead.
Four errors and 13 hits allowed did not help BYU, as New Mexico scored five more runs in the late innings, three unearned, to pull away.
Brock Watkins added the other two hits for the Cougars, giving the freshman five hits in the last three games.
BYU's next game will be the Cougars' home opener on Tuesday, Mar. 3, at 5 p.m. MT against Utah Valley. The first 200 fans will receive a free t-shirt and $1 hot chocolate will be sold. The game will stream on the BYUtv app with audio on BYU Radio and ESPN 960.