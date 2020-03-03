Mid-week college baseball games are usually multi-pitcher “staff games” and on Tuesday, BYU’s pitching staff was a little bit better than Utah Valley’s.
The Cougars needed that strong pitching performance because the young roster is still struggling at the plate. BYU rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to earn a 5-4 victory in front of 1,640 at Miller Park in its home opener.
“What I did like today is we go down four in the first inning -- I didn’t like that -- but I did like the attitude in our dugout,” Cougar coach Mike Littlewood said. “There was no panic. It was almost as if we felt like we were going to win the game but it was just a matter of how we were going to do it. We put one run up, then put up another run then had a bit hit by (Austin) Deming with two outs. Those are things that this team needs.”
BYU starter Tyson Heaton surrendered five hits and four runs in his one inning of work, but six other Cougar pitchers allowed just one hit the rest of the way.
“Tyson Heaton, our starter, has been so good for us,” Littlewood said. “I think the only thing he lacked tonight was the ability to pitch down in the zone. UVU came out swinging. The ball was belt high to thigh high and UVU was really aggressive. They did a nice job hitting mistakes.
“But then Bryce (Robison) came in with a three-pitch mix and worked down in the zone. Everybody was ready to go. Cooper McKeehan was good tonight, McKay Johnson was good and had good velocity. I was really proud of the staff and that’s really what we’ve done the first 13 games.”
Utah Valley banged out five hits in the first inning off Heaton, which included two-run singles by Mitch Moralez and Jeff Arens, for a quick 4-0 lead. The Cougars got one run back in the bottom of the inning when Hayden Leatham singled in Andrew Pintar.
BYU tied the game at 4-4 on a clutch two-out, two-run single by Deming in the bottom of the second and took a 5-4 lead with a bases loaded walk earned by No. 9 hitter Payton Cole in the fifth inning.
The rest of the game was dominated by pitchers on both sides.
Easton Walker and Reid McLaughlin combined to strike out six hitters in the final three innings with McLaughlin earning his first save of the season after a 1-2-3 ninth.
Hitting just .211 coming into the game, the Cougars -- who have played 15 freshmen in their first 13 games -- managed just eight singles on Tuesday and struck out a whopping 15 times, including four by leadoff hitter Mitch McIntyre. BYU also stranded 13 runners on base.
“We talked about it as a coaching staff about being positive and being patient,” Littlewood said. “Sometimes that’s hard for me because I’m not a positive person and I’m not very patient. I think we still need to coach them up and set the bar high for them. We need to treat them differently until they grow and develop and put together good at-bats.”
BYU has won nine straight against the Wolverines and 14 of the past 15 meetings.
The Cougars (7-6) begin a three-game series at Oklahoma State on Thursday before opening West Coast Conference play at Miller Park against Loyola Marymount on March 12.
Utah Valley (3-10) travels to Washington this weekend for four games against the Pac 12 Huskies.