BYU stretched its win streak to five games with an 11-4 victory against Utah Valley at UCCU Ballpark on Tuesday.
Last week, the Cougars knocked off No. 26 Arizona State and swept a three-game series with Saint Mary's.
“We can't afford to lose this game,” BYU coach Mike Littlewood told the BYU Sports Network. “Anybody who tells you this is just another mid-week game is lying to you. It's fun to add those in-state rivalries with Utah and now Dixie State but this series against UVU is a big one for us.”
Hitters 1 through 4 – Mitch McIntyre, Peyton Cole, Andrew Pintar and Cole Gambill – all had two hits in an 11-hit attack. Gambill, who extended his hitting streak to 10 games, drove in three runs.
Utah Valley took an early 1-0 lead when Kade Poulsen ripped a homer down the right field line in the bottom of the first. BYU got untracked offensively in third by scoring four runs. McIntyre had an RBI double and Cole and Josh Cowden both drove in runs. Cowden later scored on a wild pitch for a 4-1 advantage.
In the fourth, Gambill continued his hot hitting by doubling to right, scoring two more runs. Pintar also drove in a run the Cougars led 7-1.
In the bottom of the fourth, Alexander Marco doubled in a run and UVU scored another two more runs to cut the deficit to 7-4.
Gambill knocked in another run in the sixth and Abraham Valdez had an RBI single in the eighth for a 9-4 BYU advantage.
Five BYU pitchers held Utah Valley to just four hits, with starter Cy Nielsen earning the win.
“I think we came out with really good energy tonight,” Littlewood said. “We got down one run early
but you can tell the pulse of the team when the other team scores quickly. There was no panic and everything stayed the same. I just had a sense we were going to score, it was just a matter of when
We were ready to play tonight.”
Utah Valley falls to 7-36 overall. The Wolverines host New Mexico State for three games beginning Friday with a single contest and ending with a Saturday doubleheader.
The Cougars (9-9 WCC, 17-23 overall) travel to San Diego for a three-game series beginning Thursday.
BYU softball blanks SUU
CEDAR CITY, Utah – BYU softball shutout Southern Utah in a 9-0 route at Kathryn Berg Field on Tuesday afternoon.
The Cougars finished the day with 10 hits, four of which came from senior outfielder HannahJo Peterson. On the other side, Arissa Paulson held the Thunderbirds to just one hit.
“We played a complete game today,” said BYU head coach Gordon Eakin. “We started quick, played solid on offense, defense and pitching. Arissa Paulson and Reggie Kanagawa combined for a 1-hit shutout. Exceptional team win.”
Up next, BYU (8-1 WCC, 30-15 overall) will head to California for a weekend series against Santa Clara. Friday, May 7, will feature a doubleheader, with game one starting at 4 p.m. PDT and game two at approximately 6:30 p.m. PDT.