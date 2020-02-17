SURPRISE, Ariz. – BYU baseball came from behind to knock off No. 25 Oregon State in a 4-3 victory at Surprise Stadium on Monday.
Down 3-1 going into the seventh, senior Abraham Valdez hit a big leadoff double to left center and freshman Andrew Pintar was hit by a pitch to put two on with no out. Sophomore Zack Peterson’s sac bunt moved the runners over and freshman McKay Barney hit a ground out to score Valdez.
BYU (2-2) tied the game during the subsequent at bat when a pitch skipped off the dirt past the Beaver catcher, allowing Pintar to safely score.
In the bottom of the seventh with one on, junior Drew Zimmerman came on for the Cougars and coaxed a 3-6-3 double play executed well by sophomore Austin Deming and Pintar, then got a strikeout to end the inning.
That set up BYU to score the go-ahead run in the eighth on a gritty string of at bats with two outs. Junior Danny Gelalich was hit by a pitch and Valdez and Pintar drew walks to load the bases. Peterson came up to bat, falling down 0-2 before taking two balls and fouling off five pitches before getting hit squarely in the back to take first and score Gelalich.
From there the bullpen continued to shine. Freshman Cutter Clawson made his career debut on the mound in the bottom of the eighth, allowing one single but getting two outs. Bryce Robison, also a freshman, then came into to close out the inning with a strikeout.
After the Cougars were retired in the ninth, Robison struck out two more batters to get BYU an out away. From there, freshman Mikade Johnson entered the game with two on and sent a 1-2 pitch smoking by the Oregon State batter to ensure the Cougar win.
In all, the seven Cougar pitchers totaled 13 strikeouts, including four by starter Jarod Lessar. The staff also allowed just three walks.
Oregon State struck first in the first inning with a blooping double down the left field line and then a single to left field.
In the top of the second, Deming led off with a single and Gelalich drew a walk to put the Cougars in position. Pintar answered the call, doubling down the left line to score Deming. Pintar reached safely in all four of his plate appearances, hitting a single and a double with a walk and a hit by pitch. He also scored a run and had an RBI.
The Beavers went back on top in the bottom of the third. A walk and a double were followed by an RBI-ground out to score the run to take a 2-1 lead. Oregon State added another run in the bottom of the sixth before BYU clawed back to take the lead.
The Cougars finished 2-2 at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic.
BYU will next play four games at Cal Poly starting Thursday, Feb. 20.