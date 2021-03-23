It’s not as if the BYU baseball team isn’t familiar with its home field.
The Cougars practice nearly every day at Miller Field and have put in some good work over the last year of pandemic uncertainty.
Playing 33 of its past 34 games on the road has helped them appreciate being at home again and not so coincidentally, they are starting to put everything together.
BYU took an early 7-0 lead against Utah Valley on Tuesday and held off a late rally in an 11-7 victory, its 10th consecutive win against the Wolverines and fourth straight this season.
“It was great,” Cougar coach Mike Littlewood said. “It really felt like home. We need to shore some things up but it was a very positive day.”
Two home grown products – Spanish Fork’s Andrew Pintar and Pleasant Grove’s Brock Watkins – found the familiar environment and UVU pitching to their liking. Pintar had three extra-base hits (a triple and two doubles), scored four times and drove in three runs. Watkins, just returning from injury, pounded out his first home run of the season, scored twice and had three RBI.
“When Brock went out he was hitting ninth in the lineup and Peyton Cole has been hitting there,” Littlewood said. “So I decided to bump Brock to the 2-hole. We noticed in our Texas swing against good pitching he had some good swings on the ball. And Pintar what he did today, we got great production from those two COVID freshmen. We call them sophomores but we know they have a lot of eligibility left.”
BYU batted through the order in the second inning and scored five runs, highlighted by a two-run triple by Pintar and a two-run homer by Watkins. A solo home run by Justin Wilk in the third pushed the Cougar lead to 7-0.
Utah Valley, which had lost 13 games in a row coming into Tuesday, battled back and scored four runs in the sixth to pull within one at 7-6. Pacen Hayes hit a two-run home run and Andrew Hacker doubled in a run as the Wolverines (2-14 overall) made a game of it.
BYU got another run back in the bottom of the sixth when Watkins doubled to left center, plating Pintar for an 8-6 lead. The Cougars put three more runs across in the eighth on a double from Pintar and a two-run single by Josh Cowden for an 11-6 advantage.
UVU got a run in the top of the ninth and threatened with two men getting on base but Bryce Robison struck out Jeff Arens to get the save and end the game.
The Cougars scored a season-high 11 runs as the two teams combined for 13 pitchers, 18 runs and 26 hits in the mid-week game.
BYU was coming off the low point of the season – a pair of losses to rival Utah and its first loss ever to Dixie State – when the Cougars turned things around by surprisingly sweeping three games from Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles over the weekend to start West Coast Conference play.
“So many guys on our team are young as in inexperienced at the Division I level,” Littlewood said. “We have to be patient because we know they’re going to be with us for three or four years. If you are impatient or get on them too much, you lose them. We want them to know we’re on their side and want them to develop. We’re trying to get better every day and eventually win our league.”
BYU (7-11 overall, 3-0 WCC) faces San Francisco (5-14, 1-2) at home in a three-game set starting Thursday. Littlewood believes his team can compete for the conference title.
“No doubt,” he said. “With our pitching staff, they’ll always keep us in games. When you have that all you need to do is get a couple of hits here and there. We’ve played some upper echelon Power 5 teams (Texas, Oregon State) with power arms and power bats. They have older guys and it’s just relentless baseball and we handled ourselves well.
“I knew going into the season that our record was not going to be great. That’s a reflection on me as a head coach, not on the team. At this point in my career I don’t care about my own record. I care about winning championships and developing players. I feel like that’s what this team is doing.”