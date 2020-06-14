PROVO, Utah - BYU baseball pitcher Jarod Lessar signed a free agent contract with the New York Yankees on Sunday.
Lessar, a right-hander out of Price, Utah, played the last two seasons with the Cougars after transferring from USU Eastern. During his junior season in 2019, he helped BYU win the WCC title, posting a 3-2 record with a 4.44 ERA. In 19 appearances and seven starts Lessar racked up 44 strikeouts in 48.2 innings on the year.
In his shortened senior season this spring, Lessar made four starts in five appearances, totaling 15 strikeouts and a 4.41 ERA over 16.1 innings.
"I couldn't be happier for Jarod," BYU head coach Mike Littlewood said. "He is such a great example of how hard work and dedication to your craft pays off. Jarod earned this opportunity and I'm glad the Yankees recognize his talent. We will miss him, but we wish him the best of luck as he begins his professional career."
With the Major League Baseball Draft cut to five rounds this year instead of its usual 40, clubs are allowed to sign as many draft-eligible players as they want during a free agent period that began at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.
Lessar will report to the Yankees in Tampa, Florida, as the MLB begins to set training and playing dates for the upcoming season.