BYU baseball vs. Gonzaga 07
Brigham Young University pitcher Justin Sterner (18) delivers a pitch during a game between the Brigham Young University Cougars and the Gonzaga University Bulldogs held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Miller Park in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

BYU baseball pitcher Justin Sterner signed a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

Sterner, a right-hander out of Laguna Niguel, California, ranks fourth all-time at BYU with a career earned run average of 2.86, the best ERA posted by a Cougar in since a 2.60 ERA by Mike Tucker from 1976-78. Sterner also ranks ninth in the BYU career record books with a 9.21 strikeout per nine innings average and a 1.31 WHIP.

"I couldn't be happier that Justin has this opportunity," BYU head coach Mike Littlewood said. "He's been a great leader for us the past few years and the anchor of our staff. He's done nothing but get better and better every day and I know he'll be great at the next level."

In his recently completed shortened junior year this past spring, Sterner posted a 2.53 ERA in four starts with 24 strikeouts. In the Cougars' WCC championship campaign in 2019, Sterner led the team in wins and strikeouts, going 8-3 with 71 strikeouts and a 2.92 ERA.

Sterner is the second Cougar to sign a free agent deal, joining fellow pitcher Jarod Lessar who signed with the New York Yankees in June.