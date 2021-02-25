MALIBU, Calif. – Sophomore setter Whitney Bower’s career highs of 26 digs and eight kills helped No. 12 BYU women’s volleyball hand Pepperdine its first loss in a five-set thriller (24-26, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 15-13) at the Firestone Fieldhouse on Wednesday.
Bower filled the final box score with a stat line of 46 assists, 26 digs, eight kills on a .727 clip, four blocks and three aces. She is the first BYU player in the rally scoring era (2001-present) to record at least four kills, 10 assists, 16 digs, two aces and three blocks in a single match.
Freshman outside hitter Erin Livingston led the Cougars with a career-high 16 kills. Sophomore opposite Kate Grimmer and senior outside hitter Taylen Ballard-Nixon both reached double-digit kills with 14 and 12, respectively. Ballard-Nixon matched her career high of 13 digs for her second double-double of the season.
Freshman libero Madi Allen earned her second collegiate double-double with a career-high 25 digs and 10 assists. Sophomore defensive specialist Grace Wee also set a career high in digs with 15. Senior middle blocker Kennedy Eschenberg and freshman outside hitter Leilani Dodson led the team with seven blocks apiece, marking a new career high for Dodson.
BYU (8-1, 7-1 WCC) finished the match with 94 total digs, the most in a single match since 2016. Both the Cougars and Pepperdine (7-1, 7-1 WCC) finished the night with 14 blocks, the most blocks by either team this season.
The Cougars trailed 1-0 and 2-1 before winning Set 4 to force a fifth.
Ballard-Nixon dropped an ace and Livingston added two kills to give the Cougars an 8-7 edge in the final set. Grimmer connected on a pair of kills and Bower won a joust at the net to maintain a one-point lead, 12-11. A kill by Livingston and a solo block by Eschenberg secured the comeback win, 15-13.
BYU will travel for a two-match series against San Francisco March 5-6 in War Memorial Gym. Both matches are scheduled to start at noon PST. Broadcast information will be released in the coming week.
Baseball drops opener with Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — BYU baseball fell to No. 19 Texas, 3-1, in the series opener at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Wednesday night.
The game featured a pitcher’s duel between Cougar right-handed starter Easton Walker and a committee of Longhorns. The BYU senior from Pleasant Grove, Utah, went seven and a third innings, giving up just one run on three hits while striking out four.
“Easton was outstanding tonight,” said BYU head coach Mike Littlewood. “He really competed and gave us a chance to win.”
The Longhorns scored first, homering on the first pitch of the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. The Cougars tied it up in the top of the eighth with a homer of their own, a solo shot by Austin Deming.
Texas (1-3) then scored two runs on a single through the right side to take the lead back in the top half of the eighth, 3-1. The two-out single hit drove in what proved to be the winning runs as BYU (2-3) went down in order in the ninth.
“Overall, I’m real proud of the guys and the way they competed tonight,” said Littlewood “It came down to Texas got a key hit when they needed it, and we couldn’t seem to string enough hits together.”