No. 2 BYU men’s volleyball sweeps Concordia-Irvine
BYU swept Concordia-Irvine in straight sets (25-15, 25-19, 25-20) at the Smith Fieldhouse on Thursday to extend its winning streak to 14 matches.
“We passed really well tonight and it allowed us to get the ball to our middles,” BYU head coach Shawn Olmstead said. “It opens up things for our offense as a whole and that’s something we like to focus on when we can. We’re very thankful for the fans that came out tonight. We’ve always done everything we can to show our gratitude toward our fans and it meant the world to us that they were here tonight.”
The Cougars continue to build on the second-best start to a season in program history with their 14th-consecutive win of the year. BYU remains atop the league standings after beating the four MPSF opponents the team has faced so far in conference play.
Opposite hitter Gabi Garcia Fernandez led the Cougars in scoring with 10 kills on a .368 clip and three aces while also adding four blocks and three digs to his stat line. Outside hitter Davide Gardini had nine kills on a hitting percentage of .500 and also posted five digs, three blocks and an ace.
Outside hitter Zach Eschenberg had eight kills, four digs and three blocks while middle blocker Branden Oberender had a season-high five kills on a .833 clip in this third start of the season. Libero Mitchel Worthington totaled a match-high nine digs while middle blocker Miki Jauhiainen led both teams with seven blocks on the night.
Johnson leads BYU women’s hoops past Santa Clara
Paisley Johnson scored a game-high 28 points to reach the 1,000-career-point milestone and lead the BYU women’s basketball team to a 60-51 road win over Santa Clara Thursday night.
"Paisley had an outstanding game tonight in scoring and playing with confidence and in her defense," BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. "I’m excited for her, what an honor to reach 1,000 points. Sara (Hamson) was active tonight and we had big plays by different people in the game and for a coach that’s what you like to see. I thought another key for us was our defense, especially in the third quarter and that also made a difference in the game."
Johnson, who now has 1,003 career points, became the 31st player in program history to reach the 1,000-point milestone and just the 15th to do so as a junior. She shot eight of 13 from the field on the night and four of nine from three-point range while also adding six rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Hamson added six points, five blocks and three rebounds for the Cougars (16-9, 11-4) while Brenna Chase Drollinger stuffed the stat sheet with 10 rebounds, five points, five assists, two blocks and one steal. Maria Albiero contributed nine points, three assists and two steals. Jasmine Moody chipped in five points and five rebounds, two assists and one steal.
BYU shot 40 percent from the floor, including 52 percent in the second half, while holding the the Broncos (9-17, 3-12) to just 29 percent.
The Cougars remain on the road to take on San Francisco on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 12 p.m. PST in the War Memorial Gym. A live video stream of the game will be available on the WCC Network.
Cougar baseball rallies to top Cal Poly
Four runs in the eighth inning broke open a tied game and gave BYU baseball a 6-2 win at Cal Poly on Thursday in the first game of a four-game series.
"I’ve said all along for us to be successful we need our veteran players to step up and help us and tonight that’s exactly what happened," BYU head coach Mike Littlewood said. "Justin Sterner gave us six strong innings, Mitch McIntyre and Austin Deming came through with huge hits, and Danny Gelalich made an incredible play in the outfield. Tonight we beat a great pitcher and I’m really proud of the guys for battling in a tough environment."
Sterner struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings but Reid McLaughlin pitched two innings of relief to earn his second win of the season. Deming was 2 of 4 at the plate and his triple in the eighth cleared the bases and put BYU up four runs.
The BYU pitching staff allowed zero earned runs with ten strikeouts.
The Cougars and Mustangs will play again on Friday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. PT before playing a doubleheader Saturday, Feb. 22, starting at 1 p.m. PT.